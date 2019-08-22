'Storm' Area 51 Basecamp set for Sept. 20-21 at the Alien Research Center on the Extraterrestrial Highway

Now, both believers and the uninitiated will have a place to come together, learn more and celebrate the occult as the Alien Research Center hosts the 'Storm' Area 51 Basecamp Experience on Friday, Sept. 20 and Saturday, Sept. 21. Featuring live music, expert speakers, food trucks, Alien-inspired retailers and art installations, Basecamp will also feature exclusive screenings and appearances by cast of Jeremy Kenyon Lockyer Corbell's hit Netflix documentary Bob Lazar: Area 51 & Flying Saucers . Additional featured speakers include an appearance by the "Rogue Warrior" Dick Marcinko , a retired U.S. Navy Seal commander who will share his story of a UFO sighting while conducting a covert mission. Festival goers will also have additional opportunities for learning when they explore the Alien Research Center's Earth Station - Area 51 exhibit or are treated to some of the best stargazing on the planet via high-powered telescope projections of the heavens above.

Corbell is curating the full speakers' lineup coordinating with other artists, musicians and filmmakers to shape the desert experience. A full timeline of events will be available in the coming weeks. In addition, Basecamp will serve as Lincoln County's media hub for all journalists covering this growing cultural movement. The location will also serve as the command and control center for the Lincoln County's Sherriff's Office to ensure public safety.

"Our goal is to provide a microphone for the movement while offering a safe, organized platform for education, awareness and entertainment for both believers and the uninitiated," says George Harris, owner of the Alien Research Center.

Both one-day and two-day passes are now available for the 'Storm' Area 51 Basecamp festivities. A limited number of on-site accommodations are available for those seeking to attend both days. Accommodation types include tent sites for campers, RV parking and a VIP "glamping" experience. A list of preferred hotel partners will also be available on the 'Storm' Area 51 Basecamp website.

'Storm' Area 51 Basecamp passes are $51 per person and include parking, two bottles of water, a $10 food truck voucher and commemorative lanyard. Tickets purchased in advance of Sept. 20-21 include an exclusive 'Storm' Area 51 keepsake poster.

