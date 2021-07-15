'Storm The World' Hyper-Casual Mobile Game Competition Returns with a Total Prize Pool of US$560K

David Yin, CEO of Storms, said, "We saw 250 game submissions from 17 countries in the inaugural edition of the Storm The World competition. Seeing the enthusiasm and promising results in its first run, we decided to bring the competition back with more attractive prizes to win to further supercharge the global gaming ecosystem."

The Top 10 games will be announced at the end of August, and the winners in the final round will be revealed in mid-October 2021. Submissions will be judged based on the game's originality, production quality and market fit by the competition jury that comprises experts across areas such as game design, monetisation and user acquisition (UA) from Storms, Facebook and Adjust.

Facebook's Managing Director of APAC Gaming, Sandhya Devanathan, said, "At Facebook, our mission is to give people the power to build community and bring the world closer together. Specifically on gaming, we want to support the development of a diverse and inclusive gaming ecosystem. Storms' second run of the 'Storm the World' offers a great platform for the industry to uncover high-quality game developers, help them innovate and connect the world with their best games."

Collaboration opportunities with industry experts

Besides being awarded cash prizes, the studios that progress to the Top 10 will be working hand-in-hand with Storms' experts to run UA testing during the final round. Depending on the test results, they will have the opportunity to unlock more prizes including:

First Prize (for one winner): US$100,000 cash prize for the first game submission that gets published by Storms as part of the contest

cash prize for the first game submission that gets published by Storms as part of the contest Runners-up (for up to nine runners-up): US$50,000 cash prize for all other game submissions that get published by Storms as part of the contest

In addition, there are potential bonus prizes for other games which have performed well during game testing.

Game developers can submit an unlimited number of games as long as they meet the game submission criteria including:

The games have not been tested with Storms before;

Available on either the Google Play Store and/or the Apple App Store;

Have a playable demo — an APK or TestFlight with at least 7-10 mins gameplay, and;

Have gone through cost per installation tests and integration with an analytics tool such as Firebase (preferred but not mandatory)

Hyper-casual gaming developers and studios can learn more about how they can participate in the Storm The World competition here: bit.ly/stormtheworld

About Storms Publishing

Storms is a Singapore-based gaming startup invested in by Singtel, AIS, SK Telecom and EDB New Ventures, with a focus on strategic initiatives ranging from social instant-play games to hyper-casual mobile games publishing.

Storms is led by exceptional leaders and tech-gaming veterans who are passionate about building an inclusive gaming ecosystem where players around the world can be entertained and connected through quality gaming content, powered by our social instant gaming platforms and distribution partners.

Storms Publishing is Storms' hyper-casual mobile games publishing arm that has published four mobile games including AZ Run, a puzzle ball runner game developed by Storms Publishing that has been downloaded over one million times on the Google Play Store and rated 4.6 out of 5 on the Apple App Store , and; Zombeast: Survival Zombie Shooter an offline first-person shooter mobile game that has received over five million downloads and a 4.6 rating on the Google Play Store.

For more information, visit https://storms.com/publishing/ and follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram .

