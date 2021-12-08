STORM Trade Fair to Make Big Wave in Huntington Beach, Jan. 13, 14, 15, 2022

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meet us at STORM Trade Fair: the outdoor, surf lifestyle trade-show boasting a penthouse hotel party, MMA ring, VIP reception and open-to-public by shop invitation transforming the corporate 'trade-show' in a way only Southern California can. The three-day expo will serve as a platform for products shaping the outdoor surf lifestyle category. Brands such as Volcom Cotopaxi, Salty Crew, Roark, Kavu, Texino, Globe and Von Zipper will be melding in a space never created before: where alpine meets surf — and yes, they will mingle in person.

"It's not about the trade-show — this is an immersive, all-encompassing outdoor lifestyle experience delivering a huge social, cultural and environmental message from California."

-- Billy Stade, Event Director of STORM Trade Fair

This is not the STORM team's first ride. The team's collective experience includes launching several global brands, opening and selling numerous retail stores and firmly believes the brick & mortar renaissance is coming. In this upcoming men's contemporary, surf and alpine apparel expo, STORM connects the surfer, the ultimate explorer, to their outdoor experience: on the road, on the mountain, and abroad.

"The pulse of men's lifestyle apparel lives in California and STORM's mission is to energize the new California youth culture in an authentic, casual business forum." — STORM Founding Team.

To purchase a booth as an exhibiting vendor, visit: https://stormtradefair.com/get-invited

STORM Trade Fair is a modern men's outdoor surf lifestyle trade-show coming to the Paséa Hotel, Huntington Beach, California January 13, 14, and 15. STORM Trade Fair is an exhibitor platform created to showcase the passions and products that have emerged from the California surf lifestyle and outdoor innovators. STORM Trade Fair connects retailers and brands who design the gear that speaks to a modern consumer seeking balance and a touch of adventure to offset the daily grind.

