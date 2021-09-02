Storms and Power Outages Can Increase Poisoning Risk says The Poison Control Center at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Poison Control Center at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) reminds the Greater Philadelphia Region about the dangers of carbon monoxide (CO) – a compound that is especially dangerous after weather emergencies – during power outages.

Severe storms can knock down power lines, and with the accompanying power outages, CO poisoning may be caused by improper use of gas-powered generators inside of or too close to homes.

Widespread outages post-Hurricane Ida have caused some Louisiana families to turn to portable generators for power. According to news reports, 12 people (children and adults) from the same household were tragically poisoned after running a generator in their garage. Similar incidents could occur in the Philadelphia region if precautions are not taken.

Often called the "silent killer," CO is odorless, tasteless, colorless—and very toxic. It can be produced when any appliance that burns wood or fuel (oil, gas, propane, kerosene, coal) is malfunctioning or poorly vented.

CO poisoning symptoms are often mistaken for flu, and this year, they could also be mistaken for symptoms related to COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) yesterday alerted health care providers to recognize the symptoms of CO poisoning, which include headache, nausea, sleepiness, dizziness, and confusion, and in severe cases can cause coma, heart attack, and death. CO may be the culprit if symptoms occur shortly after using a furnace or generator, if multiple family members become sick at the same time, or if symptoms improve when outside of a home or building.

In addition, the CDC offers guidance to the public on CO poisoning and its prevention at its CO website: https://www.cdc.gov/co/default.htm

There are ways to make sure that CO does not cause problems in your home:

During power outages, only use gasoline-powered generators outdoors , away from vents or windows, and at least 20 feet from the house.

, away from vents or windows, and at least 20 feet from the house. Install CO monitors in your home and make sure all monitors have new, working batteries.

Don't use gas ovens to heat your home.

Never use barbecue grills or gasoline-powered equipment indoors or in a garage.

If you think CO is in your home, open doors and windows to air out the house, turn off the heating system, and call 911 or your heating company.

If you have any symptoms and you suspect CO poisoning, leave the area immediately and contact The Poison Control Center or 911.

The Poison Control Center's toll-free 24-hour hotline is 1-800-222-1222.

