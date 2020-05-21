STORY Leads Tour Industry with 8 Guest Maximum for Fall 2020

DENVER, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Denver-based international tour operator, STORY Land & Sea, known for its industry-leading early adoption of 'small group touring,' announced today that its entire collection of tours for the 2020 Fall Season will feature a maximum of eight (8) guests.

"For STORY branded tour departures in September through November 2020, we will feature a maximum of eight guests in our tour groups while also practicing protective tactics while traveling on trains or vehicles as well as in areas where larger crowds may be evident," reported Founder and CEO Mark Story. He added, "This will be in harmony with anticipated travel enhancements from the Italian government (as well as other destinations). And further tactics may be employed as the travel landscape continues to change, but ultimately the health of our guests and staff is of first importance."

The announcement continues, "While onboard our vehicles, all STORY Guests will be asked to wear protective face masks. Additionally, in any confined areas or spaces where there are crowds, protective face masks will be advised. Please know, we will sanitize our vehicles including: onboard hand-rails, seats/seat backs and tops, and will perform a complete sanitization of the vehicle prior to boarding and each time our group re-boards each day (eg., a cleaning will take place while on a sightseeing excursion and before STORY Guests return to the vehicle)."

Smart Travel: Health & Safety on STORY Adventures with Maximum of 8 Guests

Keeping the focus on the health and safety of Guests and Staff, STORY along with government tourism agencies, such as Italy's ENIT, are working together to develop smart social distancing guidelines. "The good news is, on a STORY adventure your total time onboard a vehicle is very short compared to other tour operators," said Story.

STORY will continue to review the travel environment and make adjustments for 2021 and 2022 as necessary. For now, the above changes are set for travel through the end of 2020.

SOURCE STORY Land & Sea

Related Links

https://storylandsea.com

