Story of Precocious Ballerina Sparks Joie de Vivre in the Hearts of Young Readers

NEW YORK, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With a turn of her tutu and a playful plié, precocious 6-year-old ballerina Lilly Nilly dances her way into readers' hearts with a joie de vivre that will entertain and inspire kids and adults alike in the delightful new children's book, Pardon My French – It's the Language of Ballet: The Adventures of Lilly Nilly.

Book cover "Why can't you hang upside down on a ballet barre if it looks just like an ordinary bar?"

From the creative mind of real-life former NYC-based dancer and choreographer Nancy Paris, Pardon My French takes young readers inside the mind of a spunky, determined young dance student whose self-appointed mission is to figure out what the heck ballet –– and coincidentally life –– are all about.

Lilly Nilly sees the world in a unique way and delivers her humorous, offbeat observations with childlike honesty. She wears her curiosity on her sleeve and asks burning questions like, "Why can't you hang upside down on a ballet barre if it looks just like an ordinary bar?" Or, "If you're going to travel in a carpool, should you wear a bathing suit?"

"Young readers will find Lilly's stories funny and very relatable, especially if they are ballet students themselves," Paris said. "Adults will find her sharp wit and strong-willed spirit a charming reminder of just how empowering a joyful approach to life can be."

Pardon My French – It's the Language of Ballet is complete with illustrations that only Lilly Nilly could have drawn — with a little help from Paris, of course, who used her own experiences as a professional dancer and teacher to inform her narrative. Her mission, Paris said, is to encourage all readers to trust their instincts, seek their own answers, and be kind to all.

"I want people to know that although it was written as a children's book, I always had an adult audience in mind," Paris added. "And — it's funny!"

Author Nancy Paris is an alumna of The Juilliard School and has performed professionally across the U.S. and Canada. As a dancemaker, she has choreographed industrials and private events in New York City, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Atlantic City, Palm Springs and Puerto Rico. Most of the incidents in her stories are based on personal experience, with the names changed to protect the innocent.

Paris lives in Manhattan with her husband, Charles Yurick, and loves writing and drawing because she can do it sitting down! Pardon My French is the first of at least three books in The Adventures of Lilly Nilly series.

For more information, please visit www.lillynilly.com

Nancy Paris

[email protected]

917-968-8648

Pardon My French – It's the Language of Ballet: The Adventures of Lilly Nilly

ISBN-10: ‎ 0578316889

ISBN-13: ‎ 978-0578316888

Available from Amazon.com

Reviews, photos, links to previous interviews and Q&As are available upon request.

SOURCE Nancy Paris