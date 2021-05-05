Story Tapestries weaves magic through Partnership and Passion

POOLESVILLE, Md., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagine a child attempting to complete their homework but they don't have a pencil and paper to work out the assigned math problem. They feel alone and frustrated. Multiply that times the 165,000+ children served by Montgomery County Public Schools. Many families do not have the tools they need to support strong, passionate, thoughtful learners. Parents are mentally exhausted and worried about how to make ends meet and help their children be successful.

Story Tapestries has a proven solution: Give students equitable access to supplies and learning opportunities infused with an arts-based approach. As a result, they will re-engage their creative minds and re-discover a LOVE of learning! Hearing the nonprofit's call to action, funders like Fitzgerald Auto Mall, Safeway Foundation, Blair Family Foundation and the Children's Opportunity Fund (COF) have truly stepped up. COF awarded a $25,000 grant to engage 1300+ children across Montgomery County. To extend programs to early childhood centers across the region, Story Tapestries has secured additional funds from business sponsors, donors and foundations. Fitzgerald Auto Mall site managers set in motion a supply drive with two of their dealerships, collecting 1,140 items that were used to put together 400 arts and literacy kits.

An MCPS teacher shared, "My students treasure the supplies they received like they are gold. Before Story Tapestries sent them their journals, they used to do their math on paper towels."

Debbie Brol, Director at Peppertree Children's Center, said, "My staff has enjoyed the professional development sessions and has used every idea with their classes! The art kits were a big hit with my children and their families."

Story Tapestries integrates multi-sensory creative strategies into teaching reading, writing, and social-emotional development. Since 2010 they have reached over 1 million individuals by collaborating with schools, community centers, theatres and like-minded nonprofits to deliver programs in 1,300 venues.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Story Tapestries pivoted with three goals in mind: 1) provide art supplies to youth from low-income households; 2) provide free art programs online to all community members to support mental health; and 3) continue to champion racial equity work through their program offerings including the Amplify US! Initiative. Story Tapestries' vision is for every individual to have access to professional performing and visual arts as a source of inspiration as well as a tool for education, communication, and accessibility.

For more information: https://storytapestries.org .

