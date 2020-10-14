Storyblocks Launches Re:Stock Campaign to Close Diversity Gap in Media by Doubling Amount of Diverse Content in Library by End of 2021

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Storyblocks , the first and largest subscription-based platform providing unlimited stock content and tools for creators to keep up with the growing demand for video, announced today the launch of a new campaign called Re:Stock. The campaign is geared toward closing the diversity gap in media and advertising by addressing the need for more inclusive content that accurately reflects the world today. To meet this demand, Storyblocks is expanding the pipeline of its stock contributors to include new, diverse creators to create collections featuring the authentic experiences of BIPOC and the LGBTQI+ communities.

Within Storyblocks' current digital library, only five percent of its content contains BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and people of color). By launching Re:Stock, Storyblocks aims to double its selection of diverse content by the end of 2021, and ultimately quadruple the selection of content containing BIPOC by the end of 2022.

According to a recent survey, 72% of Storyblocks users said that it was important to have access to diverse content for the projects they create. To address this demand, Storyblocks commissioned a cohort of seven filmmakers and one film collective to each create collections of footage that portray people and communities that are underrepresented in digital media today. Each collection will include 50 videos featuring the authentic experiences of BIPOC and the LGBTQI+ communities.

"Advertisers and creatives have the ability to influence stereotypes, yet one of the many barriers to creating fully inclusive ads and video content is the greater availability of diverse and representative creative assets," said Sydney Carlton, Director of Brand Marketing at Storyblocks. "By developing content that reflects the humanity of underrepresented populations, we can reflect people in a more authentic light. Racial diversity - both in our footage and within our creative community - is just the first of many types of representation we plan on addressing within our library to better embody the diverse world we live in today."

To kick off the campaign, Storyblocks is introducing Re:Stock's first two collections from Monica Singleton and Samson Binutu that will focus on the layered experiences of BIPOC such as Black families educating their children, Black teens and adults in romantic relationships, family dinners at home, Black women enjoying the outdoors and nature.

"In the past when I've looked for certain stock footage or music, it's been really hard to find representation for people that look like me. So, I was super excited for Storyblocks to come to me and ask me to be a part of this project," said Re:Stock creator Monica Singleton.

Future collections will be introduced on a weekly basis and will focus on themes such as people of color pursuing their artistic passions and queer women completing everyday tasks such as making coffee in the morning and spending the day with their partners.

For more information about Storyblocks' Re:Stock campaign, and to check out the new collections, please visit www.storyblocks.com/diverse-stock-footage .

About Storyblocks:

Storyblocks is a different kind of content company delivering a fresh approach to meet the creative needs of a new generation of storytellers. Built on the belief that all stories deserve a chance to be told, Storyblocks provides video, audio and images through its unique subscription model. By offering unlimited downloads and continually adding fresh content, Storyblocks challenges the paradigm that your ambitious creative vision requires deep pockets. Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, Storyblocks has been recognized by the Inc 5000 list seven consecutive years and was recently named as one of Washington D.C.'s Top Workplaces by The Washington Post, and among the Best Places to Work by the Washington Business Journal.

To find out more about how Storyblocks is changing the future of content creation, go to www.storyblocks.com and follow Storyblocks on Twitter (@storyblocksco) and on Facebook ( https://www.facebook.com/StoryblocksCo )

SOURCE Storyblocks

Related Links

http://www.storyblocks.com

