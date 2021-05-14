Storybook Suite in the Sky: Disney Cruise Line Dreams Up First-Of-Its-Kind Funnel Suite Aboard Disney Wish

"Each of our theme parks has a majestic icon that captures our guests' imaginations," said Laura Cabo, portfolio creative executive, Walt Disney Imagineering. "On a Disney cruise ship, that beacon of magic is our signature red funnels. For the first time ever, guests aboard the Disney Wish will be able to book an incredible two-story suite that's actually located within one of our funnels. With the Wish Tower Suite, we are creating a breathtaking experience that continues our tradition of the most unique and enchanting accommodations at sea."

The Wish Tower Suite is the latest addition to the new Disney ship, where every storybook-inspired stateroom will be a luxurious, peaceful retreat designed with ample room for families, plenty of storage and upscale amenities. Every guest will find their perfect home-away-from-home aboard the Disney Wish — 90% of the 1,254 staterooms will offer ocean views, more than 900 rooms will connect to accommodate larger families and more premium concierge accommodations will be available than ever before.

Wish Tower Suite

The Wish Tower Suite will be Disney Cruise Line's most unique accommodation yet. With nearly 2,000 square feet of living space, it will comfortably sleep up to eight guests with two main bedrooms, a children's room, a library that converts to a bedroom and four-and-a-half bathrooms.

The magnificent living room will be flanked by an open dining area, a large pantry and a bar, all offering extraordinary views across the upper decks to the horizon through an expansive two-story window wall.

Located on the upper-level loft, the main bedrooms will be lavish and serene with king beds, walk-in closets and floor-to-ceiling windows looking out over the living area below to the views beyond. The main bathrooms will each have double vanities, soaking tubs and rain showers.

Enchanting Design

The Wish Tower Suite is being designed with artwork, iconography and materials that evoke the Oceania-inspired world of "Moana." A soothing palette of calm blues, soft whites and deep corals will lay the foundation for family rest and relaxation, while creative ornaments and custom artwork will convey sophisticated nods to the characters and locales of the film.

The piece de resistance will be a hand-crafted porcelain sculpture that comes alive in an only-Disney-can-do way. When guests arrive home to the Wish Tower Suite, they may discover the statue pulsing in myriad hues of green amid soft chimes that recall the film's distinctive soundtrack, revealing itself as the heart of Te Fiti. The special lighting and audio effects will eventually fill the room to provide a truly magical, one-of-a-kind greeting.

Other film-inspired decorations include a custom canvas piece depicting Moana sailing on the sea; dimensional props that celebrate the treasures of the ocean and the local crafts of Moana's village; and a glittering sculpture composed of shiny objects – a playful interpretation of Tamatoa's dazzling collection. The children's room, which will feature uniquely designed built-in bunkbeds, will enchant kids of all ages with a sparkling constellation pattern that lights up the ceiling to reveal imagery from the movie composed entirely of stars: Moana's oar, Gramma Tala, Maui's hook and the heart of Te Fiti.

Unparalleled Service and Amenities

Guests can expect the royal treatment while staying in the Wish Tower Suite, marked by the expert service of a personal concierge team, an elegant array of curated experiences, a delightful selection of daily treats and a private elevator.

The Wish Tower Suite will feature plush Frette duvets, bed linens, bath towels and robes; motorized sheer and block-out curtains; a wet bar stocked with water and sodas; complimentary internet access; and a deluxe menu of hypo-allergenic, feather and therapeutic memory foam pillows. Guests will also enjoy VIP access to the concierge lounge and sun deck with two whirlpools, a wading pool, a bar, lush lounge furniture and the superlative service of a pool deck host.

Maiden Voyage and Inaugural Season

The Disney Wish will sail its maiden voyage on June 9, 2022, followed by a season of three- and four-night cruises to Nassau, Bahamas, and Disney's private island, Castaway Cay, from Port Canaveral, Florida. Bookings open to the general public on May 27, 2021.

To learn more about the Disney Wish or to book a vacation, guests can visit disneycruise.com, call Disney Cruise Line at 888-325-2500 or contact their travel agent.

SOURCE Disney Cruise Line