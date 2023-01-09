Storytel streaming revenue in line with forecast for Q4 and full year 2022

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Storytel's Q4 worldwide streaming revenue for 2022 came in at 742 MSEK, which is within the forecasted range, both in the Nordic and the Non-Nordic segment. Full year 2022 streaming revenues grew 31 percent excluding Russia, which is also within the forecasted full year range.



Streaming revenue in the Nordics for the fourth quarter of 2022 came in at 498 MSEK. The average number of paying subscribers for Q4 in the Nordic segment was 1.132 million which corresponds to an increase of 84,000 subscribers compared to Q4 2021.



The streaming revenue for the Non-Nordics segment in Q4 2022 totaled 244 MSEK, which corresponds to an annual growth rate of +67 percent – +94 percent excluding Russia which concluded its close-down in Q3 2022. The average number of paying subscribers in the Non-Nordic segment amounted to 904,000 in Q4 2022, corresponding to an increase of 167,000 subscribers compared to Q4 2021.



"In the Nordics, our market leading service showed continued healthy growth supported by new attractive offerings for all wallet sizes, including the launch of Storytel Premium – our new time limited (100h/month) subscription which complements Storytel's comprehensive set of products," says Storytel's CEO, Johannes Larcher.



"I was also happy to see our Non-Nordic markets deliver solid revenue growth driven by our profitable priority markets in mainland Europe and in the US. Our performance in Q4 boosts our commitment to serve our growing subscriber base and continue our trajectory of sustainable profitable growth. We are dedicated to bringing best-in-class spoken-word audio content to our audiences and will continue our efforts to refine every aspect of our product and service on their behalf," says Johannes Larcher.



Table 1: Key Performance Indicators for Streaming

TSEK Q4 2021 Q1 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2022 Q4 2022 Streaming Total*,**







Actuals Forecast Revenue 605,128 698,599 704,454 742,426 742,283 735,000-745,000 Revenue excl Russia 584,495 679,654 693,464 732,837 742,374

Gross Profit 220,003 283,868 278,554 307,463



Gross Margin 36.4 % 40.6 % 39.5 % 41.4 %



Avg. Paying Subscribers 1,784,600 2,051,000 2,031,000 2,064,000 2,036,000

ARPU (SEK/Month) 113 114 116 120 122















Streaming Nordics*











Revenue 459,018 458,555 469,390 492,765 498,336 495,000-498,000 Gross Profit 171,791 165,788 177,354 189,289



Gross Margin 37.4 % 36.2 % 37.8 % 38.4 %



Avg. Paying Subscribers 1,047,900 1,061,000 1,078,000 1,129,000 1,132,000

ARPU (SEK/Month) 146 144 145 145 147















Streaming Non-Nordics**











Revenue 146,110 240,044 235,064 249,662 243,947 240,000-247,000 Revenue excl Russia 125,477 221,099 224,074 240,073 244,038

Gross Profit 48,212 118,080 101,190 118,173



Gross Margin 33.0 % 49.2 % 43.0 % 47.3 %



Avg. Paying Subscribers 736,700 990,000 953,000 935,000 904,000

ARPU (SEK/Month) 66 81 82 89 90



*Storytel Norway is included in the figures @ 100%. In the consolidated accounts, Norway is reported in accordance with the equity method.

**Includes Russian operations which is phased out as of Q3 2022.

