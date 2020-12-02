Storytelling Wine Labels set to Capture Millennials Market

GEELONG, Australia, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A clever concept for consumers to discover the backstory behind their favourite wines is set to launch with more than 100 pioneering wine brands.

Winerytale, a new-generation smartphone App, let's consumers scan wine labels with their phones to discover the stories of the people behind the wine.

The storytelling wine label concept officially launches on January 1, 2021, with more than one hundred pioneering brands from across the globe already signed on.

See demonstration video

According to Dave Chaffey, Managing Director of Winerytale, the concept offers wine producers an exciting new way to connect with consumers.

"Winerytale enables wine producers to tell their story, and virtually attach it to their wine labels, for consumers to come a long and discover through their phones."

"It's a very different concept to other wine Apps, which tend to focus on delivering detailed wine information and wine ratings" said Chaffey.

"It's about delivering an experience, straight from the label, that gives consumers genuine insight into the people, place, and processes that go into every wine."

"We see this as a new opportunity for wine makers to really connect with their audience, and we're delighted to have so many pioneering brands onboard for the launch."

Created for a new generation of wine lovers

Winerytale's smartphone App is purpose-built for a new generation of wine lovers, with a cleverly crafted solution that harnesses new technology and social storytelling:

enabling consumers to activate labels with their phones

delivering augmented reality experiences, hovering virtually on the bottle

combining content and social media for a simple fly-on-the-wall experience

promising authenticity, discovery, and real insights from every label

"It's no secret," says Chaffey, "we've set out to offer a new experience for consumers, and to create a new place for wine producers to engage consumers, right from their product."

The stunning concept is widely tipped to capture the millennials market.

The storytelling pioneers campaign officially launches on January 1, 2021 - interested wine producers can find more information on the winerytale website.

About the Winerytale team

Winerytale is led by Matt Hallberg, Luke Chaffey, and Dave Chaffey – recognized specialists in their respective fields of augmented reality, software development, and digital marketing strategy.

Acknowledgement

Innovative technology powered by Vuforia ® - industry leading augmented reality.

