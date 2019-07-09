Stout Advises on Sale of Safco Dental Supply Co.

CHICAGO, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stout announced today that its client, Safco Dental Supply Co. ("Safco"), has been acquired by PNC Riverarch Capital ("PNC"). Stout served as exclusive financial advisor to Safco in connection with this transaction.

Safco is a leading distributor of brand-name and private-label dental supplies to independent dental practices throughout the contiguous U.S. The company is an authorized distributor of over 200 of the top dental manufacturers in the world and offers a curated selection of approximately 20,000 best-selling professional dental products across 29 product categories. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Buffalo Grove, IL.

"We are very pleased with the outcome of this transaction and the assistance provided by Stout," said Safco owner Ken Saffir. "The Safco team and I look forward to our new partnership with PNC, which we believe will enable our business to continue its strong growth while maintaining our passion for our customers and employees. Stout seamlessly guided us through the process, recognizing our company's strengths and advising us on who would be the best partner given our deeply rooted values."

"Safco, which has a long history of success in the dental distribution marketplace, has impressively transformed its business model from a traditional direct-marketing catalog distribution business to a fully transactional, e-commerce company, positioned for impressive continued growth," said Stout Managing Director and Head of the firm's Investment Banking practice Nick Jachim, who led the deal execution. "We have been overwhelmingly impressed by the company, team, and culture established by Ken and his team, and it was an honor to work with Ken on this important step in Safco's storied history."

Stout's Gian Ricco, Nick Dreps, Tyler Skarstein, and Davis DeKorte assisted in executing the deal.

Bruce Fox, Partner, and his team at Neal, Gerber & Eisenberg, LLP acted as legal counsel to Safco.

About Stout

Stout is a global advisory and consulting firm specializing in Investment Banking, Valuation Advisory, Dispute Consulting, and Management Consulting services. We serve a range of clients, from public corporations to privately held companies in numerous industries throughout the world. Our clients and their advisors rely on our premier expertise, deep industry knowledge, and unparalleled responsiveness on complex matters. Learn about our Relentless ExcellenceSM at stout.com.

Stout is a trade name for Stout Risius Ross, LLC, Stout Advisors SA, Stout GmbH, Stout Bluepeak Asia Ltd., and Stout Risius Ross Advisors, LLC, a FINRA-registered broker-dealer and SIPC member firm. The terms "Stout" or the "firm" refers to one or more of these independent advisory practices.

SOURCE Stout

Related Links

https://www.stout.com

