Stout Expands with New San Francisco Office

CHICAGO, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stout is pleased to announce that it has added its newest office in San Francisco. Based in the city's financial district at One Embarcadero Center, the office is a convenient location to serve clients in the Bay Area, Northern California, and the Pacific Northwest region. Stout now has 22 offices globally.

In conjunction with this announcement, Stout welcomes Walter O'Haire as Managing Director to co-lead the office. As a member of the Valuation Advisory group, Walter brings with him a multitude of experience and an invaluable skillset to help advance the firm's services. For more than 20 years, he has worked with private equity clients in finding the right valuation and financial services for successful mergers and acquisitions.

"Opening an office in San Francisco brings us closer to clients in the region and provides new opportunities to expand our efforts and expertise," said Stout CEO Craige Stout. "Walter has an exceptional amount of knowledge that is essential to our increasing presence on the West Coast. We are happy he has joined the Stout family to help drive this growth."

Prior to joining Stout, Walter was Managing Director of Valuation Research Corporation (VRC). Walter began his career as an attorney working in the M&A group of Perkins Coie LLP in its San Francisco and Silicon Valley offices.

About Stout

Stout is a global advisory and consulting firm specializing in Investment Banking, Valuation Advisory, Dispute Consulting, and Management Consulting services. We serve a range of clients, from public corporations to privately held companies in numerous industries throughout the world. Our clients and their advisors rely on our premier expertise, deep industry knowledge, and unparalleled responsiveness on complex matters. Learn about our Relentless ExcellenceSM at stout.com.

Stout is a trade name for Stout Risius Ross, LLC, Stout Advisors SA, Stout GmbH, Stout Bluepeak Asia Ltd., and Stout Risius Ross Advisors, LLC, a FINRA-registered broker-dealer and SIPC member firm. The terms "Stout" or the "firm" refers to one or more of these independent advisory practices.

