Stout Hires Co-Head of Special Situations

Prior to joining Stout, Ann worked as a Managing Director in the Special Situations group at Cowen and Company, LLC and as a Director in the Financial Restructuring group at Houlihan Lokey, Inc. She has managed and delivered numerous engagements involving in-court and out-of-court restructurings, mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, Chapter 11 case administration, pre-packaged plans, debt-for-equity exchanges, and strategic alternatives analysis. Ann's industry experience includes healthcare, TMT, consumer, industrials, energy, and transportation.

"Ann is a fantastic addition to senior leadership in our Special Situations practice," said Nick Jachim, Head of Stout's Investment Banking group. "Her vast experience with restructuring will be invaluable at a time when many companies continue to face economic and operational uncertainty."

"I'm thrilled to be joining the Investment Banking group at Stout and look forward to helping clients navigate through this unprecedented business climate and beyond," said Miller. "I was immediately drawn to the collaborative and entrepreneurial culture and Stout's commitment to the highest level of client service."

Stout's Special Situations practice provides multi-disciplinary capabilities and experience to debtors, lenders, and other creditors of middle market companies experiencing varying levels of financial distress.

