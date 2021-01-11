Stout Hires Kevin Manning as Head of Industrials for the Investment Banking Group

Prior to joining Stout, Kevin worked as Managing Director and Head of Diversified Industrials for Cowen & Company where he established and developed a Chicago-based investment banking team. Kevin also previously worked as Managing Director at BMO Capital Markets and Deutsche Bank Securities advising boards and senior management teams at a broad range of industrial companies. Earlier in his career, Kevin worked for both Banc of America Securities and Citigroup and began his professional career as a CPA at Arthur Andersen.

"Kevin is a fantastic addition to the Investment Banking team at Stout," said Nick Jachim, Head of Stout's Investment Banking group. "His vast network of relationships across the industrial landscape, including public and privately held corporations, private equity sponsors, portfolio companies, and family offices will only accelerate the dynamic growth we're already experiencing in this area of our business."

"I'm thrilled to be joining the Investment Banking group at Stout and look forward to contributing to the firm's impressive growth story," said Kevin. "Stout has managed to greatly expand its service offerings and headcount while maintaining a steadfast focus on firm values and culture. In addition, the Industrials practice offers broad coverage capabilities and an excellent track record of achieving superior results for clients."

About Stout

Stout is a global advisory firm specializing in: Investment Banking; Transaction Advisory; Valuation Advisory; Disputes, Compliance, & Investigations; and Management Consulting. We serve a range of clients, from public corporations to privately held companies in numerous industries. Our clients and their advisors rely on our premier expertise, deep industry knowledge, and unparalleled responsiveness on complex matters. Learn about our Relentless Excellence®️ at stout.com.

Stout is a trade name for Stout Risius Ross, LLC, Stout Advisors SA, Stout Bluepeak Asia Ltd., Stout GmbH, MB e Associati S.r.l., Stout Park Ltd, and Stout Capital, LLC, a FINRA-registered broker-dealer and SIPC member firm. The terms "Stout" or the "firm" refer to one or more of these legally separate and independent advisory practices. Please see www.stout.com/about to learn more.

