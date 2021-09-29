Stout Hires Tricia Salinero as New Head of TMT

Prior to joining Stout, Tricia worked as Partner, Managing Director, and Head of Software and Services at Woodside Capital Partners, LLC. Previously, Tricia was the founder and Managing Partner of Newforth Partners, a boutique M&A advisory firm focused on the technology sector. Prior to founding Newforth, Tricia spent seven years at Broadview International, a global M&A advisor for IT, communications, healthcare technology, and media companies. She was instrumental in numerous transactions including the Kingston/SoftBank equity sale for $1.8 billion.

"Tricia is a fantastic addition to our team," said Kevin Manning, Head of Investment Banking at Stout. "She brings extraordinary credentials in TMT, given the sheer volume and variety of deals she's transacted, from start-ups to some of the biggest names in tech. Our clients will benefit greatly from Tricia's leadership, guidance, and robust network of relationships across the technology landscape."

"I'm thrilled to join Stout at such a pivotal time in the market," added Tricia. "There's an ongoing digital transformation and convergence of sectors transpiring that reaches beyond just technology-to-technology deals. The ability to bring real subject matter expertise from Stout's Business & Industrial, Consumer/Retail, Energy and Healthcare sectors will drive value for shareholders in TMT and beyond. I look forward to leveraging the firm's exceptional brand and shared ethos around over-delivering for clients to expand an already great team in TMT."

Tricia received her B.A. in History from the University of California, Berkeley, and her Masters of Public Administration from California State, East Bay, with an emphasis in Organizational Development. She will be based in San Francisco, CA.

