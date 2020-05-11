Stout joins the International Valuation Standards Council to advance transparency and global consistency in valuation

CHICAGO, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stout a global financial advisory firm and provider of a full range of valuation services, has become a sponsor and member of the International Valuation Standards Council (IVSC). The IVSC is a global not-for-profit organization responsible for setting International Valuation Standards (IVS) and developing the valuation profession worldwide.

As a sponsor and member of the IVSC, Stout will work with the global standard setter and other leading valuation organizations throughout the world, to ensure international standards enhance the reliability and transparency of valuation data.

Without consistent and robust valuation standards businesses struggle to rely on this important information. Stout and other organizations provide support and collective leadership for the IVSC to align international best practices in valuation. By doing so, they support businesses and protect financial markets for the public good.

"We are delighted to become a member and sponsor of the International Valuation Standards Council, and we look forward to working with other members to develop internationally accepted valuation standards and principles. In a period when trust, consistency, and transparency are critical to the operation of the global economy, Stout is a respected source who embodies the organization's commitment to building confidence in valuations." Greg O'Hara, Valuation Advisory Group Leader at Stout

"The IVSC and its members share a belief that raising standards of international valuation practice benefits business and the wider public interest. Consistent standards improve transparency and stability of financial markets, contribute to the growth of stronger economies and lead to improved confidence for all users of valuation data." Alistair Darling, Chair of the IVSC Board of Trustees

About Stout

Stout is a global advisory firm specializing in: Investment Banking; Transaction Advisory; Valuation Advisory; Disputes, Compliance, & Investigations; and Management Consulting. We serve a range of clients, from public corporations to privately held companies in numerous industries. Our clients and their advisors rely on our premier expertise, deep industry knowledge, and unparalleled responsiveness on complex matters. Learn about our Relentless Excellence® at stout.com.

About the International Valuation Standards Council

The IVSC is the global, not-for-profit organization responsible for developing International Valuation Standards and the valuation profession. The IVSC's mission is to set and embed consistent, high-quality standards which support business and protect financial markets for the public good. The IVSC works with valuation stakeholders in more than 100 countries, including governments, regulators, professional bodies, clients and providers of valuation professional services.

SOURCE Stout