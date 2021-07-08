STOW IT is Offering the Most Affordable Monthly Parking at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport

FORT COLLINS, Colo., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Long-term Austin travelers no longer must pay insane daily parking fees or deal with the inconvenience of rideshare rates any longer thanks to the new start up STOW IT. This Fort Collins based start up has joined forces with parking facilities all over the country to provide the cheapest monthly airport parking rates near you, including the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

STOW IT is working with airport parking facilities across the Unites States to provide long-term travelers such as second homeowners, business travelers, vacation goers, or any other reason you will be traveling for at least a month have access to monthly airport parking that is convenient and affordable. Only through STOW IT will you be able to find the best monthly parking rate at Austin-Bergstrom International airport with covered parking being $215 a month. STOW IT offers this monthly rate without any long-term commitment. You simply choose your check-in and check-out dates and do not have to sign a contract for how long you are required to stay.

The parking facility at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport offers great amenities such as 24/7 shuttle services to and from the airport that is only a 5-minute drive to the main terminal, and great security measures including security cameras and onsite staff.

This great new monthly parking program is available to all long-term Austin travelers and reservations can be booked at the Austin airport in under 5 minutes through the STOW IT website- https://stowit.com/Austin-Airport-long-term-parking. You can click the "book now" button next to the listing to start the simple booking process. A great feature STOW IT offers is the month-to-month booking option if you do not have a set return date in mind which renews your reservation every thirty days until you are ready to check-out.

Give STOW IT a try next time you are traveling out of the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport to save yourself time and money!

