STP Investment Services Chosen as Preferred Outsourcing Provider of Cloud-Based Investment Operations for Cramer Rosenthal McGlynn

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- STP Investment Services, an industry-leading fintech and global investment operations firm that provides complete front, middle, and back office solutions, announced that it formed a strategic outsourcing partnership with Cramer Rosenthal McGlynn, LLC (CRM), a leading value equity manager with a focus on the U.S. small and mid-cap space. In this investment operations outsourcing partnership, STP will support CRM with key solutions that include IBOR accounting, reconciliation, performance measurement, client reporting, and data transparency through STP's fully integrated SaaS platform.

"In outsourcing our investment operations, our goal was to find an established and reliable provider, with an excellent track record of service, and STP was our top choice," said Steven Yadegari, Chief Operating Officer and General Counsel, CRM. "STP's subject matter expertise and secured cloud-based technology gives us added opportunity to scale growth by allowing us to focus on our core competencies, while STP manages our day-to-day operations. We're looking forward to a long-term, productive partnership."

Recently recognized as "Best Outsourcing Provider" by Financial Technologies Forum, STP's complete front-to-back outsourcing services model includes best-in-class solutions for:

Post-trade processing

Trade settlements

Portfolio accounting

Reconciliation

Performance measurement

Data management and warehousing

Client reporting

Fee billing

Powering these services is STP's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform, which includes standard and custom reporting, packaging, interactive dashboards for performance and reconciliation, and an investor portal. The STP deployment of a global operations team allows for 24-hour support in a true "follow-the-sun" model.

"Our relationship-based partnership approach provides investment firms like CRM a significant edge in maximizing operational efficiency, transparency into their data, and the best client experience," said Patrick Murray, CEO, STP Investment Services. "Our persistent progress towards enriching the client experience and innovating with purpose provides the operational stability and control that our esteemed client base needs to overcome many of the challenges encountered in wealth management."

By partnering with STP, CRM will now have the ability to quickly and easily add other front, middle, and back office services to the outsourcing partnership – activating even greater scale opportunities in the future.

About STP Investment Services

STP Investment Services is a collaborative partner providing scalable, transparent, front, middle and back office solutions to investment managers, funds, family offices, wealth managers and plan sponsors providing the service, software, expertise, and confidence needed to focus on core business objectives. To mitigate operational risk, cost, and scale the business rapidly and effectively, investment managers, funds, family offices, wealth managers, and plan sponsors need to focus on performance, minimizing risk, growing assets, fiduciary responsibility, and client service. An international company with fully owned offices in the United States and India, STP Investment Services provides a broad range of services and SaaS offerings for the financial services industry with capabilities to process all asset classes and meet ever-evolving business requirements. For more information, visit the STP Investment Services website at stpis.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Cramer Rosenthal McGlynn, LLC (CRM)

Founded in 1973 by Gerry Cramer, Ed Rosenthal, and Ron McGlynn, CRM is a leading value equity firm with $3.3 billion under management as of December 31, 2020. The firm serves corporate and public pension plans, endowments and foundations, hospitals, community and religious organizations, Taft-Hartley and multi-employer funds, private banks, sub-advisory, as well as individuals and family trusts. In addition to managed accounts, the firm has five public mutual fund funds: CRM Long/Short Opportunities Fund (CRIHX), CRM Small Cap Value Fund (CRISX, CRMSX), CRM Small/Mid Cap Value Fund (CRIAX, CRMAX), CRM Mid Cap Value Fund (CRIMX, CRMMX), and CRM All Cap Value Fund (CRIEX, CRMEX), and a self-managed Dublin based UCITS. Visit the CRM website at crmllc.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE STP Investment Services

Related Links

stpis.com

