Strachn named CEO of The Cosby Harrison Company

CROSSVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cosby Harrison Company (formerly TAP Publishing) located in Crossville, Tennessee, announced that Adam Strachn has been appointed CEO. Strachn is a fourth-generation member of the founding Harrison family and great-grandson of the company namesake Cosby Harrison. He succeeds Steve Stone, who acted as interim CEO since the retirement of Cosby Stone in June 2016.

Strachn graduated with a bachelor's degrees in both Biology and Accountancy from from East Tennessee State University. He then went on to get his Masters of Accountancy. He graduated from Charlotte School of Law in 2014 and received his Tennessee Law License in 2015. He began working at Cosby Harrison Company in September 2014 in the Human Resources department. Before becoming CEO, he was the Executive Director of Trade-A-Plane, the company's flagship publication.

"I am both honored and excited to assume the role of Chief Executive Officer," says Strachn. "It is a very exciting time at CHC as we are expanding our core business divisions while adding new products and services to strengthen our offerings to both our clients and end users. I look forward to working with CHC's Executive Team over the coming years to expand the company that started on my great-grandfather's kitchen table."

"This is the transition from the third generation to the fourth," says Stone who is now acting as Executive Vice President. "Adam is the right person to help to maintain and grow this business."

The fourth generation, family-owned media company specializes in buy/sell marketplaces for aviation, heavy construction (Rock & Dirt), trucking (NextTruck), and oil and gas (Tradequip). CHC also provides online services for weather (weatherTAP.com), and a commercial sign company (SignSmith). The company recently expanded into digital marketing with the purchase of BlueView, a twelve-year-old digital marketing agency in Tulsa, Oklahoma. They now offer search engine optimization, social media and email campaigns, trade show booth design, video production and much more.

