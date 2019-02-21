Straddle Carrier Market Analysis Highlights APEJ Delivering Sales Worth US$ 25 Mn by the end of 2028, Fact.MR Study

ROCKVILLE, Maryland, Feb. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Straddle carriers or straddle trucks, are used as freight handling equipment which follows a straddling process to carry freight load. The purpose of this cargo handling system is to unload and load without the inclusion of forklifts or cranes. Growth in sea-borne activities merged with significant rise in containerized trade worldwide are driving the straddle carrier market to greater heights. In order to record vital changes in the concerned market, Fact.MR has published a new study titled "Straddle Carrier Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking - Global Market insights 2018 to 2028", which helps in analyzing the opportunities and market trends expected to hamper the global straddle carriers market in the coming years.

This study is a usefulness data source which delivers well-researched data focusing at market revenue, market share, CAGR and other crucial parameters to judge the actual growth of the straddle carriers market. According to Fact.MR, the demand for straddle carrier is likely to expand at a constant pace offering growth at 4.5% CAGR in terms of value during the assessment period, 2018-2028. This report further predicts that close to 700 units of straddle carriers are expected to be sold by 2028-end, which showcases effective development in the global straddle carriers market.

Request For Sample Report- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1585

As the report proceeds, readers can acquire knowledge focusing on the geographical presence of straddle carriers. The study highlights that emerging countries in the Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) like China and India are estimated to present lucrative opportunities for renowned manufacturers. Furthermore, escalating port infrastructure as well as the container industry in the mentioned countries are powering growth of the straddle carrier market across the APEJ region. In statistical terms, sales of straddle carrier in APEJ is estimated to surpass US$ 25 Mn by end of 2028, as per FACT.MR study.

Rising Adoption of Automated Terminals to Motivate Demand for Straddle Carrier

The expansion of automation across numerous industries is quite evident and its pace across the shipping sector has turned seriously impressive. There has been a substantial traction towards automated terminals due to the requirement for efficient operation and high productivity. Furthermore, automated solutions have proven usefulness in the container terminal space in order to resolve challenges tackled by larger ships apropos of operative containerization. The incorporation of automated terminals helps in reducing the waiting and turnaround times for ships, which is majorly enhancing their adoption across chief ports at the global level.

Browse Full Report on Straddle Carrier Market with in-depth TOC- https://www.factmr.com/report/1585/straddle-carrier-market

Environmental Concerns Inspire the Adoption of Electric Straddle Carriers

The incorporation of electric straddle carriers is likely to grow as a result of stringent environment regulations. Number of manufacturers of straddle carriers have started to comply with the norms framed against NOx and CO2 levels, thereby leading to the development of electric straddle carrier variants which deliver increased operational efficiency as well as enable cost savings. Surprisingly, the increased demand for hybrid straddle carrier is projected to gain significant stride during the forecast period, since they possess a regenerative energy system which is maintenance free.

The final section of the report discourse the competitive landscape that focuses on the main players operating in the global straddle carrier market. Different competitive intelligence factors as SWOT analysis, product portfolio analysis, market shares, innovations and strategies have been implemented to highlight the competitive setting prevalent in the target market. Some of the primary players mentioned in the report include Kalmar Inc., Leibherr International AG, Konecrane Oyj, Isoloader Australia Pty Ltd, Mobicon System Pty Ltd, Combilift Ltd and Cimolai Technology S.p.A.

Ask Our Industry Expert for more detail on report- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=1585

Popular Automotive Market Reports from Fact.MR

Automotive Radar Market- The global automotive radar market holds impressive growth prospects in the foreseeable future and the roughly US$ 2 Bn automotive radar market revenue is predicted to reach the value beyond US$ 7 Bn over 2017-2022.

Automotive Gesture Recognition Market- The dominance of the touch-based gesture recognition systems in the automotive gesture recognition market against the backdrop of a prominent end-user sentiment for touch-based technologies.

Automotive Turbochargers Market– Engine downsizing has been considered as one of the most lucrative aspects in the automotive turbochargers market. The rising popularity of engine downsizing is pushing the growth of automotive turbochargers market.

About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a fast-growing market research firm that offers the most comprehensive suite of syndicated and customized market research reports. We believe transformative intelligence can educate and inspire businesses to make smarter decisions. We know the limitations of the one-size-fits-all approach; that's why we publish multi-industry global, regional, and country-specific research reports.

Contact Us

Rohit Bhisey

Fact.MR

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Email: sales@factmr.com

Web: https://www.factmr.com/

SOURCE Fact.MR