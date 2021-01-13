StradVision and D3 Engineering Showcase a Market-leading Automotive Front Camera Solution at CES 2021 Tweet this

The solution can be viewed at CES 2021 on D3 Engineering's virtual D.A.V.E. (Demonstrator of Autonomous Vehicle Equipment) platform. Visitors to the virtual platform can experience a guided virtual ride from on-call D3 team members during CES exhibitor showcase hours.

"We are delighted to have a great opportunity to showcase the future of autonomous driving technology with our industry leading partner, at CES 2021. SVNet is one of the most efficient vision processing solutions offers groundbreaking AI-based recognition performance with less consumption of computing power, and we believe our solution will accelerate autonomous driving vehicle comes to our daily lives," said Junhwan Kim, CEO of StradVision.

"We are excited to continue working together with StradVision to offer market-leading Automotive Front Camera solutions on our DesignCore platform," said Jerome Barczykowski, Business Development Operations Manager at D3 Engineering. "The DesignCore platform incorporates proven collections of hardware, software, applications, and testing. Combined with StradVision algorithms, the solution accelerates time-to-market while reducing the cost and risk of production product development."

StradVision is accelerating the advancement of autonomous vehicles through SVNet, an AI-based object recognition software. Compared to competitors, SVNet achieves much higher efficiency in memory usage and energy consumption, and can be customized and optimized to any system on a chip (SoC), thanks to its patented and cutting-edge Deep Neural Network. The software also works seamlessly with other sensors such as LiDAR and RADAR to achieve surround vision.

SVNet is currently used in mass production models of ADAS and autonomous driving vehicles that support safety function Levels 2 to 4, and will be deployed in more than 8.8 million vehicles worldwide.

