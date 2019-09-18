StradVision Partners With Leading OEM and Tier 1 Supplier on Large-scale Front Camera Project

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- StradVision has partnered with a leading European OEM and a Korean Tier 1 supplier on a front-camera project that will be a key component of ADAS systems in vehicles that will begin hitting the roadways by late 2020.

Development on the project is scheduled to be completed by early 2020. The project will be centered around StradVision's deep learning-based SVNet External vision processing software.

StradVision CEO Junhwan Kim said this project is an exciting development, and further proof of StradVision's growth in the emerging Autonomous Vehicle market.

"StradVision's SVNet software will be at the core of millions of Autonomous Vehicles around the world in the years to come, and this partnership is an important step in this process," Kim said. "We appreciate that our continued dedication to achieving the highest standards and maximizing the quality of our software has been recognized by a leading global OEM."

StradVision's SVNet External software enables vehicles to execute ADAS and self-driving functions, including:

Automatic Emergency Braking

Adaptive Cruise Control

Lane Departure Warning

Blind Spot Detection

StradVision's deep-learning expertise is a key reason for its growth, as the company's algorithms lead the way in object detection (OD) and free space detection (FSD).

StradVision has also earned the coveted ASPICE CL2 certificate, and applies the ISO26262 functional safety standards, allowing StradVision to deliver peak performance to OEMs and Tier 1s.

By 2021, StradVision will have nearly 7 million vehicles on the world's roadways using SVNet, which is already compliant with strict standards such as Euro NCAP and Guobiao (GB) in China.

StradVision is continuously expanding in China , and already deploying ADAS vehicles on Chinese roads

, and already deploying ADAS vehicles on Chinese roads StradVision currently has 5 production projects in Europe and China

SVNet provides real-time feedback, detects obstacles in blind spots, and alerts drivers to potential accidents. It also prevents collisions by detecting lanes and abrupt lane changes, even in poor lighting or weather conditions.



About StradVision

StradVision is a pioneer in vision processing technology, whose work will provide the underpinning that allows Adaptive Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) in autonomous vehicles to reach the next level of safety, accuracy and driver convenience, and help usher in the era of the fully autonomous vehicle. StradVision's deep learning algorithms maximize detection accuracy. Learn more at https://www.stradvision.com.

SOURCE StradVision

Related Links

https://www.stradvision.com

