StradVision team earns coveted ASPICE CL2 certificate, in recognition of their innovative and effective approach to software development

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The software development team at StradVision, a vision processing technology solutions provider for Autonomous Vehicles with expertise in deep learning, has earned the "Automotive Software Process Improvement & Capability dEtermination" (ASPICE) CL2 certificate.

As a deep learning-based software company, StradVision is at the forefront of its field, and is grateful for this honor, which recognizes suppliers in the autonomous vehicle supply chain who can demonstrate a serious, well-managed software development process, and ensure safety and accuracy during product development and implementation.

"It's exciting to see the hard work and dedication of our team at StradVision recognized with this ASPICE CL2 certificate," said Junhwan Kim, CEO of StradVision. "We pride ourselves on having an effective development process that will turn out the highest-quality and most advanced product possible."

Jacob Hur, project manager of the StradVision team that was honored, said the success of StradVision's vision processing software is a direct result of the smart approach used by the team in their work, and they look forward to more honors in the future.

"As we continue to advance our deep-learning based software, allowing cars to see and recognize objects inside and outside the vehicle, we are eager to continue climbing and reach the next level of the ASPICE ratings," said Hur.

The Automotive SPICE protocols help companies:

Optimize processes by adjusting them to business goals

Improve quality and adherence to schedules and budgets

Remove excessive bureaucracy

About StradVision

StradVision is an industry pioneer in vision processing technology, whose work will provide the underpinning that allows Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) in autonomous vehicles to reach the next level of safety, accuracy and driver convenience, and help usher in the era of the fully autonomous vehicle. StradVision uses artificial neural networks to develop deep learning algorithms that can maximize object detection accuracy. Learn more at https://stradvision.com.

SOURCE StradVision

