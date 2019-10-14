StradVision will demonstrate its deep learning-based vision processing software at Autotech Council Science Fair

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- StradVision, a trailblazer in vision processing software for autonomous vehicles, will be demonstrating its SVNet software alongside other industry innovators on Oct. 14 at the Autotech Council Science Fair in Mountain View, Calif.

The event will take place from 1-4 p.m., at the Computer History Museum, 1401 N. Shoreline Blvd., and brings together more than 30 exhibitors from all areas of the transportation and mobility sectors.

More than 300 attendees are expected at the event.

StradVision CEO Junhwan Kim said connecting with fellow automotive innovators at the Autotech Council Science Fair is important for the development of StradVision's products.

"Events like the Autotech Council Science Fair are essential for StradVision as we develop the technology of the future, because it allows us to get a close-up look at all the key players in the industry," Kim said. "We look forward to demonstrating our deep learning-based vision processing technology and connecting with other leaders in the business, so we can work together to bring to life the future of ADAS and Autonomous Vehicles."

StradVision, who is also a sponsor of the Science Fair, will have nearly 7 million vehicles on the roadways using its software for autonomous and ADAS systems by 2021 — including SUVs, sedans and buses. Multiple projects are ongoing in China and Europe, and StradVision's deep-learning expertise is the foundation for its leadership in Object Detection (OD) and Free Space Detection (FSD).

The following demonstrations will be presented by StradVision at Autotech Council Science Fair:

Object Detection and Lane Detection on TI TDA2Px

Object Detection and Lane Detection on Renesas V3H

Object Detection, Instance Segmentation, and Pedestrian Status Detection on NVIDIA Xavier

The Autotech Council exists to increase the speed at which automotive industry innovation reaches the market, by allowing forward-thinking companies to build partnerships and exchange insights. True to its name, the exhibits at the Autotech Council Science Fair are hands-on and allow those in attendance to see up-close the technology behind the scenes of the latest advances in vehicle technology for ADAS and automotive vehicles.

About StradVision

StradVision is an industry pioneer in vision processing technology, providing the software that will allow ADAS in autonomous vehicles to reach the next level of safety, and helping to usher in the era of the fully autonomous vehicle. Learn more at https://www.stradvision.com.

