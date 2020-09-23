StradVision's AI-based Image Recognition Software Attains ISO Quality Management Certification

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- StradVision's AI-based camera perception software for Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Autonomous Vehicles (AVs) was awarded the internationally recognized ISO 9001:2015 certification in September 2020.

ISO, or the International Organization for Standardization, is an international standards-setting body that works with national regulatory organizations around the world, including those in South Korea.

StradVision's latest certification indicates that it has met the requirements set by ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System (QMS) for its pioneering SVNet software. The standard is based on seven principles of quality management: customer focus, leadership, engagement of people, process approach, improvement, evidence-based decision making, and relationship management.

This achievement reflects StradVision's ongoing commitment to customer satisfaction by ensuring consistent world-class quality in its products and services while meeting international statutory and regulatory requirements. StradVision met this goal through regular reviews of its systemic processes and customer relations.

By benchmarking the company against a standardized quality management system like ISO 9001:2015, StradVision provides assurance to their partners and the auto industry of the company's credibility and that they are well-equipped to meet the expectations and demands of the world's leading automotive and ADAS companies.

StradVision's SVNet is an AI-based embedded perception software that allows for ADAS and autonomous vehicles to detect and identify objects on the roads, such as other vehicles, lanes, pedestrians, animals, traffic signs, and lights, even in harsh weather conditions or poor lighting. Thanks to StradVision's patented and cutting-edge Deep Neural Network enabled technology, SVNet can be customized for any hardware system.

SVNet is currently being deployed in 8.8 million vehicles worldwide, such as SUVs, sedans, trucks, and self-driving buses, and maintains partnerships with leading global automotive Tier 1 suppliers and five of the world's top auto OEMs. StradVision's global partners also include NVIDIA, Aisin Group, Hyundai Motor Group, LG Electronics, Texas Instruments, Renesas, Qualcomm, Xilinx, Socionext, Ambarella, and BlackBerry QNX.

StradVision previously obtained China's Guobiao certification and the coveted ASPICE CL2 (Automotive Software Performance Improvement and Capability Determination Containment Level 2) certification, and was recently awarded the Grand Prize in the Electric/Electronic Category at the 14th Korea Patent Excellence Awards.

About StradVision

Founded in 2014, StradVision is an automotive industry pioneer in AI-based vision processing technology for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). The company is accelerating the advent of fully autonomous vehicles by making ADAS features available at a fraction of the market cost compared with competitors. StradVision's software is being deployed in 8.8 million vehicles worldwide and is serviced by their over 140 employees in Seoul, San Jose, Tokyo, and Munich. The company received the 2020 Autonomous Vehicle Technology ACES Award in Autonomy (Software Category). StradVision's software is certified to the ISO 9001:2015 international standard.

