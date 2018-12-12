Straightaway Announces Content Update

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Dec. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Straightaway, a leader in education technology for healthcare, is pleased to announce that the latest version of its groundbreaking CNA training program will be available in early 2019. The company experienced strong growth in 2018 as it expanded its team, shepherded regulatory approvals for its clients, and, most significantly, signed over 20 new customers nationwide.

"Our greatest takeaway of 2018 has been that we must more clearly align our content to existing state curricula to speed up the regulatory approval process," said CEO Mike Mutka. "That will create even more workforce capacity for our customers who often face great difficulty staffing their healthcare facilities."

As a result, Straightaway's continued focus will be on delivering digital content that aligns even more clearly with state curriculum requirements. The new content will include impactful video-based storylines as well as updated instructional materials (skills videos, state-specific practice tests, and instructional content). This will allow the company's clients to develop more CNAs with greater speed and efficiency.

Existing Straightaway clients will have the option of upgrading to the new content at no increased cost.

Straightaway is a healthcare education technology company that aims to prevent frontline staff shortages by helping long-term care employers find, train, and keep CNAs.

