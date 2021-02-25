STRAIN Partners With HYPUR to Boost Cannabis Dispensaries In-App Sales With Alternate Payment Methods

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- STRAIN, the company that provides dispensaries their own branded mobile app and a centralized platform for sales, marketing, and customer retention announced today a new partnership with Hypur Inc. — the leading provider of compliant, safe, and sustainable payment and banking options for high-risk, cash-intensive businesses that will integrate advanced e-commerce and payment systems to streamline business processes and cannabis transactions. This latest partnership expands upon Hypur's extensive network of technology partners to modernize operations for cannabis dispensaries and help the legal industry grow.

"Our partnership with STRAIN broadens access to critical marketing and sales tools to help cannabis businesses address shifting consumer demands during this unprecedented crisis and beyond, while centralizing everything into a single platform," said Tyler Beuerlein, CRO at Hypur. "Our integration elevates dispensaries of all sizes — but particularly small businesses, who otherwise would not have the resources they need to stay competitive in today's market."

As part of the partnership, Hypur will support STRAIN's cannabis retail customers with HypurPay™ and their industry-first "Safe Checkout'' feature. Cannabis businesses that leverage STRAIN's mobile application and online ordering system can now utilize Hypur's digital HyperPay™ to collect customers' payments in-app creating a safer, more convenient payment ecosystem for businesses and cannabis customers, while lowering order cancellations.

"At STRAIN, we're always looking for innovative solutions for customers to obtain their cannabis in the most convenient and seamless way possible," said Manuel Ramírez, CEO at STRAIN. "This partnership will enable dispensaries to capture customers' payments quicker, easier and safer while managing all their purchase channels in a single platform."

The new integration provides dispensaries with their own branded app, insights into data analytics, streamlined workflows, rewards programs, enhanced inventory management, CRM filters and control of their content within STRAIN's mobile app, such as promotional offers, brand news, SMS and push campaigns, geotargeting, and more. Now dispensaries can collect payments directly within their app, tablet and online store, including prepaid purchases. Consumers can complete all aspects of the purchasing process within one location, increasing convenience and enabling more contactless transactions. Hypur's reliable and compliant technology reduces cash handling, eliminating the extra step of stopping at an ATM, and physical contact at checkout. With their new safe checkout product feature, they provide contactless payments for in-store, delivery, and curbside pickup purchases, alongside an added tipping feature for delivery drivers and budtenders.

This new partnership will not only provide dispensary owners with the tools to increase customer retention, digital sales and marketing success within a single platform, but will also provide them— and their customers—a safe, user-friendly experience like no other. Dispensaries that use HyperPay™ are invited to contact [email protected] to discuss how they can white-label the STRAIN app to reach more consumers. Read more about STRAIN at thestrainapp.com.

