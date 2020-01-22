STRAIT Welcomes New Managing Director and Head of Business Development

DALLAS, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dallas-based Strait Capital Company "STRAIT" announced the appointment of James Davis as Managing Director and Head of Business Development. With 25+ years of financial services experience in creating and executing blueprints for business growth in the fund administration space, James will broaden STRAIT's client base, increase brand awareness, and scale global operations.

James will be responsible for growing STRAIT's business and delivering innovative solutions for the firm's existing and new clients. He joins STRAIT after several successful years of providing business growth and operational guidance at industry leading providers ALPS (a DST Company) and Kaufman Rossin Fund Services who was acquired by DST in 2016. Prior to being acquired by ALPS, Kaufman Rossin Fund Services administrated approximately 600 funds and $40 Billion of assets.

James' prior experience also includes senior roles at prime brokerage Jefferies & Company and managing operations teams in the alternative investment industry as Chief Operating Officer, Chief Compliance Officer, and Chief Financial Officer.

"We see great opportunity in the fund administration industry to scale our 360-degree model of outsourced compliance, fund administration, general partner and limited partner accounting and investor services. Our clients realize optimal operational efficiency, institutional-class risk reduction, and enhanced customer experiences. James will have an immediate positive impact both internally and externally for our services and brand," said Stacey J. Relton, Managing Partner.

James earned his Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Vanderbilt University (1985), his Masters in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Alabama at Birmingham (1988), and his Masters in International Management from Thunderbird School of Global Management (1989).

"STRAIT is an entrepreneurial growth company that is innovative and has developed and positioned itself for accelerated growth and scalability. From this base, my approach is to provide our clients access to the STRAIT lineup of professionals that can help them manage the essential business and operational aspects of their company. I am excited to be part of the STRAIT team," said James.

About STRAIT

Dallas-based STRAIT is a financial services firm providing private financial oversight, fund administration, and regulatory compliance for private equity funds, hedge funds, family offices, fund of funds, SPVs, and other investment vehicles. Founded in 2006, STRAIT oversees nearly $20 Billion in assets, making the firm one of the largest minority-owned and female-led fund administration practices that is SOC I Type II certified (as audited by Grant Thornton LLP). For more information, visit www.straitcapital.com or contact us at info@straitcapital.com.

