Strapping Machines: 2019 Global Market Insights with Crown Holdings, Dynaric, Messers Packaging, Mosca, and StraPack Leading the Competition

The strapping machine market will register a CAGR of almost 6% by 2023.

The rise in global containerized cargo trade is one of the key factors expected to trigger the strapping machine market growth in the forthcoming years.

Companies are purchasing packaging equipment including strapping machines for facilitating the smooth transportation of containerized goods. Furthermore, the rising number of trade agreements among several economies is also increasing the volume of containerized cargo trade.

Cargo movers are also increasingly ensuring that strapping is done for securing the load to proper anchoring point and tensioned it against the cargo. As a result, the growing containerized cargo trade will drive the strapping machine market during the forecast period.

Growth of the global e-commerce market

The growth of the global e-commerce market is expected to increase the demand for packaging equipment such as strapping machines as the safe delivery of goods is a major concern for e-commerce players.

The emergence of robots in the strapping process

The adoption of robots for packaging applications is currently high only in developed countries due to the high cost of robotic equipment. Therefore, the increasing use of robotic equipment is expected to affect the market opportunities of conventional strapping machine providers.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be moderately fragmented with the presence of several market players. End-users are looking for strapping machines that can enable them to reduce their total cost of ownership, and which will increase their income.

This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.

Key Players

Crown Holdings Inc.

Dynaric Inc.

Messers Packaging S.r.l.

Mosca GmbH

StraPack Inc.

Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Comparison by product

Automatic - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Semi-automatic - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Specific requirements of end-users of strapping machines

Expected growth of organized retail sector in APAC

Rise in packaging machine exports in Germany

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

