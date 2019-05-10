Strapping Machines: 2019 Global Market Insights with Crown Holdings, Dynaric, Messers Packaging, Mosca, and StraPack Leading the Competition
May 10, 2019, 17:45 ET
DUBLIN, May 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Strapping Machine Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The strapping machine market will register a CAGR of almost 6% by 2023.
The rise in global containerized cargo trade is one of the key factors expected to trigger the strapping machine market growth in the forthcoming years.
Companies are purchasing packaging equipment including strapping machines for facilitating the smooth transportation of containerized goods. Furthermore, the rising number of trade agreements among several economies is also increasing the volume of containerized cargo trade.
Cargo movers are also increasingly ensuring that strapping is done for securing the load to proper anchoring point and tensioned it against the cargo. As a result, the growing containerized cargo trade will drive the strapping machine market during the forecast period.
Growth of the global e-commerce market
The growth of the global e-commerce market is expected to increase the demand for packaging equipment such as strapping machines as the safe delivery of goods is a major concern for e-commerce players.
The emergence of robots in the strapping process
The adoption of robots for packaging applications is currently high only in developed countries due to the high cost of robotic equipment. Therefore, the increasing use of robotic equipment is expected to affect the market opportunities of conventional strapping machine providers.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be moderately fragmented with the presence of several market players. End-users are looking for strapping machines that can enable them to reduce their total cost of ownership, and which will increase their income.
This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.
Key Players
- Crown Holdings Inc.
- Dynaric Inc.
- Messers Packaging S.r.l.
- Mosca GmbH
- StraPack Inc.
Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Comparison by product
- Automatic - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Semi-automatic - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by product
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Specific requirements of end-users of strapping machines
- Expected growth of organized retail sector in APAC
- Rise in packaging machine exports in Germany
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Crown Holdings Inc.
- Dynaric Inc.
- Messers Packaging S.r.l.
- Mosca GmbH
- StraPack Inc.
