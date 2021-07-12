Strata Imaging The Leader in New and Used Ultrasound Sales Launches New Site

CARY, N.C., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Discover Ultrasound from Strata Imaging. Your one-stop source for the highest quality ultrasound systems and C-arm maintenance and repair services. If you are looking to purchase a unit, allow our knowledgeable customer service and expert repair teams to assist you in developing a solution that best fits the requirements of your medical practice.

Strata Imaging provides complete rental, maintenance, repair, and sale of almost every type of ultrasound system and related peripherals. We provide our services to all 50 US states and have shipped systems to all corners of the world.

"As a small business owner myself, I understand the delicate balance between remaining competitive with larger businesses while still maintaining a financially responsible marketing budget. We are here to help ensure that the small, patient-centric practices don't disappear. Our goal is to ensure that every facility receives the same quality service regardless of size. Offering the latest in technology at a fraction of the cost via our OEM certified refurbished units, Strata Imaging helps small businesses thrive." said Chappell, co-founder, and owner of Strata Imaging.

Due to their hard work, experience, and loyal customer base, Strata was provided a capital investment from outside sources allowing for new growth into 2021 and beyond.

To learn more about how Strata Imaging can help you save money on your ultrasound equipment purchases, visit Stata Imaging or email [email protected]

About Strata Imaging:

Strata Imaging is the one-stop shop for OEM certified refurbished ultrasound machines and C-arms. We ship to all 50 states and many other countries. Additionally, Strata provides repair, maintenance, and rentals to all sizes of medical facilities- from private practice doctors to large hospital chains.

Our vision is to provide you with the best overall experience through superb customer service, swift lead times, and expert repair and maintenance packages– all at an affordable cost. We truly put our customers first, and our customers' loyalty demonstrates just how much they enjoy working with us.

