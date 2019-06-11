STRATACACHE To Show Full Scope of Advanced Audience Engagement Technology at InfoComm 2019

DAYTON, Ohio, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- STRATACACHE will showcase our full scope of end-to-end advanced audience engagement technology solutions at InfoComm 2019. In booth #661, STRATACACHE will demonstrate and discuss integrated collaboration tools, personalized engagement, professional services and digital signage expertise found across the STRATACACHE family of marketing technology companies, including Scala, X2O Media and Optika Display. Our marketing technology experts will offer deep dives into the practical uses and strategies behind STRATACACHE's smarter signage solutions. STRATACACHE is in booth #661 at InfoComm, being held June 12 - 14 in Orlando, Fla.

"Each brand in the STRATACACHE family offers different but complementary digital signage and collaboration solutions," said Kelly Amaroso, Director of Product Marketing at STRATACACHE. "When we bring the family of companies together for a show like InfoComm, we are able to demonstrate how we offer a full scope of software and hardware technology to our customers that is unmatched in the industry."

Booth highlights include:

STRATACACHE family-branded technology:

STRATACACHE's in-house hardware and software solutions are on display including a full range of media players, all-in-one tablets and large format displays and collaboration solutions.

Collaboration Room and Virtual Classroom: The X2O Media collaboration room and virtual classroom lets employees collaborate on tasks and projects across many different locations. The system provides a unique audio-visual and interactive experience by bringing together multiple rooms, remote participants and interactive tools to create an environment in which all participants experience the same interactions and beneﬁts as those physically in the room.

Tablets: Our all-in-one touch screen tablets have the ability to create an interactive experience in any physical space, in a range of sizes, from 11.5 to 55 inches. With a combination of high performance computing and a slim design, our tablets deliver commercial-grade reliability and interactive touch for applications such as digital signage, meeting room signs, self-service kiosks and interactive guided selling.

Outdoor Digital Display: Reliably display content in the drive thru at any time, under any condition — our outdoor digital displays have a life expectancy of 10 years and feature a modular design, allowing all components to be field serviceable in 15 minutes or less.

Media Players: Our full-feature media players powering our booth are engineered for performance, stability and capability to suit every need.

Cross-industry Interactive Solutions featuring STRATACACHE hardware show how marketing technology can drive service automation, deliver personalization at scale, enhance customer loyalty and direct assisted selling.

See full details, including the full STRATACACHE marketing technology overview, at www.stratacache.com/infocomm-2019.

About STRATACACHE

STRATACACHE provides scalable customer experiences, empowering retailers to learn deeply about their customers' shopping preferences and behaviors, allowing for personalized shopper interaction. Our solutions deliver consumer activation at the point-of-decision, generating new sales opportunities and enhanced retail profitability. With 3 million+ software activations globally, we power the biggest digital networks for the world's largest brands. Across the STRATACACHE family of complementary digital media/ad tech solution companies, we have the technology, expertise and track record to bring retail innovation that delivers results. Learn more about the STRATACACHE family at www.stratacache.com, on Twitter @STRATACACHE or on Facebook.

