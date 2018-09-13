Stratas Advisors Plans Dec. 10 Symposium in Bahrain

HOUSTON, Nov. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratas Advisors will provide a forward-looking assessment of the oil and gas value chain at a symposium hosted by Bahrain's Gulf Downstream Association on Dec. 10. Topics include upstream, midstream, downstream and related industries' transportation and petrochemicals.

Those attending the one-day symposium can expect to learn about:

Changing crude-oil dynamics.

Future supply/demand conditions and trade flows.

The evolution of the automotive sector and its impact on fuel markets.

Implications for the refining sector.

An outlook for the petrochemical sector.

Links between upstream, refining and petrochemicals.

The symposium will be held 8 AM – 3 PM at the Awal Ballroom, Gulf Hotel, Kingdom of Bahrain. For more information and registration, contact Ms. Noor Talal at noortalal@gda.org.bh or call +973 1711 6007.

Seven Stratas Advisors experts are scheduled to make presentations:

John E. Paisie, President

Paisie is responsible for managing the worldwide study and consulting business. Prior to joining Stratas Advisors, Paisie was a partner with PFC Energy, a strategic consultancy based in Washington, D.C., where he led a global practice focused on helping clients (including IOCs, NOC, independent oil companies and governments) understand the future market environment and competitive landscape. He worked more than eight years with IBM Consulting (formerly PriceWaterhouseCoopers, PwC Consulting) as an associate partner in the strategic change practice focused on the energy sector while residing in Houston, Singapore, Beijing and London. He was also a leader in the mergers and acquisition M&A) practice, and participated in several transactions.

Stephen G. Beck, Senior Director, Upstream

Beck has more than 20 years of experience in energy and financial services including stints with Jefferies and Company and Moody's Investor Service. Before joining Stratas Advisors, he held a leadership position with IHS Markit. At Stratas, Beck's responsibilities include leading the North American Shale Team in developing production forecasting and economic models. He is also involved in broader short-term and long-term forecasting efforts.

George Popps, Director, Midstream

Popps is the director of Stratas Advisors' Global LNG and Global Natural Gas services. He focuses primarily on the world trade of LNG and natural gas while also lending expertise in Stratas' engagements regarding LNG as a fuel. Additionally, he leads Stratas Advisors' business development efforts in the Asia-Pacific region. Prior to joining Stratas Advisors he spent time in an analytical position with Zeus Intelligence, a Houston-based natural gas research firm. Mr. Popps also has experience on Capitol Hill, having worked in one of the premier boutique government relations and lobbying firms in Washington, D.C., where he covered energy and natural resources as a subject matter policy analyst.

San Naing, Manager, Downstream Asia

San has more than seven years of experience in downstream refining and petrochemical consulting practice. His downstream industry research and consulting practice is centered on the Asia-Pacific region. San started his career as a senior analyst with FACTS Global Energy (FGE) in 2006. He spent more than three years between 2011 and 2014 working with oil and chemical shipping consulting companies, including Drewry Maritime Services (Asia) Pte., Ltd. Prior to joining Stratas Advisors, he was an oil market consultant with KBC Advanced Technologies Pte. Ltd from 2015 to 2017. Before that he worked with ASEAN Chambers of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) and market research companies.

Anshuman Agrawal, Manager, Downstream

Agrawal has more than 12 years of experience in the oil and gas sector, including downstream refining and petrochemicals. His downstream industry research and consulting practice is centered on the Asia-Pacific region. Before joining Stratas Advisors, Anshuman worked as a principal analyst at IHS Markit, where he was involved in techno-economic evaluations and consulting in refinery and petrochemical technologies. Prior to IHS Markit he worked with Fluor Daniel, where he was responsible for proposals and designing downstream refinery units for multinational clients.

Huiming Li, Director, Global Fuel Specifications

Li, based in Singapore, directs research and consulting for the the Global Fuel Specifications (GFS) service, formerly the International Fuel Quality Center. She has more than 10 years of experience in the fuels and transport sector. She leads GFS's mission to improve communications among the refining, automobile and governmental sectors and enhance understanding of fuel-quality issues. She advises GFS clients, companies, governments and non-governmental organizations on fuel quality and policy issues. Prior to leading the GFS service, she directed research and consulting on the Asia-Pacific region for its fuels and transport services. Ms. Li is a key author of the annual Global Biofuels Outlook, and has made numerous presentations on global and Asian fuel quality and biofuels developments.

Christopher G. Brown, Analyst, Global Automotive

Brown is a research analyst in the Global Automotive Service focusing on global vehicle forecasting, vehicle policy and macro-economic analysis. Prior to joining Stratas Advisors, he was a senior consultant at Capgemini, where his roles included financial analysis and forecasting, project management and organizational transformation in the heavy industrial and automotive component manufacturing industries. Brown also worked for two years as an investment analyst in high-net-worth finance.

About Stratas Advisors

Stratas Advisors, a Hart Energy company, is a leading global consulting and analytics provider for upstream, midstream and downstream energy markets and related sectors, such as automotive; transportation; power; petrochemicals and heavy industries. Stratas Advisors' team of experts provides data and strategic insights to companies seeking to understand key drivers shaping development. Stratas Advisors' consultants and analysts offer forward-looking perspectives to help energy decision makers leverage opportunities, mitigate risk and implement strategies. Stratas Advisors is headquartered in Houston with offices in Brussels and Singapore. To learn more about their offerings, visit StratasAdvisors.com.

Contact: Press@hartenergy.com

tel +1.713.260.4657

SOURCE Stratas Advisors

Related Links

https://stratasadvisors.com

