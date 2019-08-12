Stratas Advisors Rolls Out Two New Interactive Forecasting Models

HOUSTON, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratas Advisors has developed and launched two new interactive forecasting models, the Energy Demand Model and Stratas AIM (Automotive Interactive Model).

These models have been created in a manner to facilitate transparency and usability. Both models include historical data, but more importantly they feature forward-looking forecasts developed by Stratas Advisors' analysts – and feature a user friendly platform that makes it easy for clients to change inputs and to develop and analyze their own scenarios.

"With the increasing level of uncertainty and the expanding range of factors, these models are essential tools for decision-makers to develop a more robust understanding of the future market environment and the factors that are shaping that future," said John E Paisie, President of Stratas Advisors.

The Energy Demand Model is an interactive tool that allows users to develop comprehensive ground-up forecasts of annual global energy demand through 2050. The model includes the historical data and the modeled output for the reference scenario developed by Stratas Advisors and generates outputs through a combination of econometric modeling techniques and fundamental analysis. Scenario development and sensitivity analyses can be undertaken by adjusting input factors to generate new forecasts.

"The Energy Demand Model yields insights across the different time horizons, including links between key input factors and future demand across all forms of energy," said Eric Lundin, a Stratas Advisors director who led the development of the model.

The Energy Demand Model includes the following:

Historical data and forecasts from global, regional and country-level perspectives on energy demand and product demand on an annual basis to 2050.

The forecasts are further broken down into 21 economic sectors.

Energy demand covers natural gas, coal, electricity, oil products, renewables and more.

Oil product demand is further broken down into 18 types, including LPG, gasoline, jet fuel, diesel and fuel oil by sulfur grade (including 0.5%).

CO 2 emissions (from a lifecycle perspective) associated with energy demand.

Stratas AIM (Automotive Interactive Model) includes historical data and the modeled output for the reference scenario developed by Stratas Advisors. The model generates outputs through consideration of a range of factors, including macroeconomic data, governmental policies (including mandates and incentives) and scrappage rates. Coverage includes light-duty vehicles, medium-duty vehicles, heavy-duty vehicles and motorcycles. The model generates outputs through consideration of a range of factors, including macroeconomic data, governmental policies (including mandates and incentives) and scrappage rates. The model has a user friendly interface and visualization tools.

"Stratas AIM will enable users to create realistic forecasts of the future vehicle fleet and to move beyond the conventional wisdom and hype," said Chris Brown, a Stratas Advisors director who led the development of the model.

The service includes the following:

Historical data and forecasts for more than 100 countries with respect to annual sales and fleet size segmented by powertrain technologies.

Input variables, including governmental policies, and cost-curves that can be adjusted to generate new forecasts.

Functionality for users to test assumptions and create new scenarios.

About Stratas Advisors

Stratas Advisors, a Hart Energy company, is a leading global consulting and analytics provider to the world's fullstream energy industry across the upstream, midstream and downstream energy markets and key consuming sectors including automotive; transportation; power; petrochemicals; and heavy industries. The consulting advisory firm's team of experts provides forecasts and strategic insights to clients seeking to make better business decisions by anticipating key drivers shaping development. Via consulting engagements and subscription services, the firm's clientele rapidly assess opportunities, mitigate risk and implement strategies. Stratas Advisors is based in Houston and has offices in Brussels and Singapore.

