Stratas Advisors to Deliver Industry Outlook at 2018 DUG Eagle Ford Conference

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratas Advisors, a global advisory and consultancy firm serving the oil and gas industry, will present its outlook of the entire energy supply chain at Hart Energy's DUG Eagle Ford conference on Sept. 20.

The breakfast presentation, set for 7 a.m. at San Antonio's Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center, Room 220, will focus on upstream and midstream issues that the industry is currently facing.

The agenda is as follows:



Introduction by John Paisie, Executive Vice President

Four Big Themes of the Oil Market

Macro-level – Headline Prices

Production developments by Stephen Beck, Senior Director, Upstream

Capex

Well performance

Production outlook

Midstream considerations by Greg Haas, Director, Integrated Oil and Gas

Infrastructure

Exports

Outlook for differentials

Closing remarks by John Paisie, Executive Vice President

You do not need to be registered to attend the DUG Eagle Ford conference to join us for this event. Please plan to join us and major oil and gas executives for breakfast. Register today to reserve your seat.

About Stratas Advisors



Stratas Advisors, a Hart Energy company, is a leading global consulting and analytics provider for upstream, midstream and downstream energy markets and related sectors, such as automotive; transportation; power; petrochemicals and heavy industries. Stratas Advisors' team of experts provides data and strategic insights to companies seeking to understand key drivers shaping development. Stratas Advisors' consultants and analysts offer forward-looking perspectives to help energy decision makers leverage opportunities, mitigate risk and implement strategies. Stratas Advisors is headquartered in Houston with offices in Brussels and Singapore. To learn more about their offerings, visit StratasAdvisors.com.

Contact: Press@hartenergy.com tel +1.713.260.4657

SOURCE Stratas Advisors

