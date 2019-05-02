Strategic Alliances and the Latest MicroLED Technology Development From Plessey at Display Week 2019

SAN JOSE, California, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Plessey, an embedded technologies developer at the forefront of microLED technology for the AR and display markets, announces that it will showcase its latest microLED display solutions for augmented and mixed reality (AR/MR), head-up/head-mounted displays (HUD/HMDs), smartphones and other display applications at Display Week 2019.

Now in its 56th year and organised by The Society for Information Display (SID), Display Week focuses on the advancement, growth and commercialisation of electronic displays, attracting over 7,000 industry experts a year.

Plessey will unveil its cutting-edge microLED technology breakthroughs and demonstrate why its scalable and repeatable GaN-on-Silicon monolithic process is the only solution for next-generation display products.

While visitors will get a first-hand look at Plessey's latest technology developments, they will also be joined by a selection of their valued partners:

Vuzix : A continuation of their long-term supply agreement, Vuzix will join the Plessey booth and visitors can enjoy a demo of the Vuzix Blades world leading AR glasses.

: A continuation of their long-term supply agreement, Vuzix will join the Plessey booth and visitors can enjoy a demo of the Vuzix Blades world leading AR glasses. Jasper Display Corp (JDC): Plessey utilises JDC's innovative high-density silicon backplane to drive its own monolithic microLED displays manufactured on proprietary GaN-on-Si microLED wafers.

Plessey utilises JDC's innovative high-density silicon backplane to drive its own monolithic microLED displays manufactured on proprietary GaN-on-Si microLED wafers. Nanoco Technologies: Plessey have been able to reduce pixel size by up to 87% utilising Nanoco's cadmium free quantum dots (CFQD®) semiconductor nanoparticle technology to convert Plessey's native Blue to Red and Green.

Plessey have been able to reduce pixel size by up to 87% utilising Nanoco's cadmium free quantum dots (CFQD®) semiconductor nanoparticle technology to convert Plessey's native Blue to Red and Green. Aixtron: Using Aixtron's AIX G5+ C 8" MOCVD reactor has boosted the development speed of Plessey's GaN-on-Si microLED wafers, targeting next-generation AR and display applications.

Using Aixtron's AIX G5+ C 8" MOCVD reactor has boosted the development speed of Plessey's GaN-on-Si microLED wafers, targeting next-generation AR and display applications. Mojo Vision: Display Week will be the beginning of a new R&D alliance between Plessey and Mojo Vision, who will showcase invisible computing display technology.

Mike Lee, President of Corporate and Business Development at Plessey, said: "Display Week allows us to connect, commercialise and conduct business with current and future customers in one location. Adoption of microLED technologies is accelerating as a technology leading technology companies desire. Plessey is the leading provider of these microLED solutions."

Visit Plessey at SID Display Week, May 14-16th, San Jose McEnery Convention Centre San Jose, California, USA, Booth 1922. To schedule an interview or meeting at the show, please email marketing@plesseysemi.com.

Complimentary exhibit passes to Display Week, from Plessey, are available using code 4tddEq7Z to waive the $30 fee. Visit www.displayweek.org to register.

Graphic available here:

http://download.publitek.com/Plessey_at_Display_Week_2019.png

Caption: Plessey showcases its latest microLED display solutions for augmented and mixed reality (AR/MR), head-up/head-mounted displays (HUD/HMDs), smartphones and other display applications at Display Week 2019.

