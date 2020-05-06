Strategic Analysis of the Electric Vehicle (EV) Ecosystem in Germany, 2018-2025

NEW YORK, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive industry is rapidly evolving in terms of technology as well as tackling environmental issues.Electric vehicles have been introduced as a clean energy initiative as they have low or zero emissions and have come a long way to become an integral part of OEM's business strategies.



Automakers are creating separate EV business units to be prepared for the expected EV boom in the future.But the surge in EV demand will create a need for charging infrastructure, safety regulations, and standards, etc.



Germany is one such country which is aggressively pushing the country towards electrification, especially in the automotive and transportation sector. Stringent emission regulations, liberal incentives/subsidies for consumers and manufacturers, high level of localization, concrete safety standards, established technology roadmap, etc. are a few key steps taken by the Government to ensure the success of EVs in the coming years. German OEMs too, like Volkswagen, Daimler, etc., have announced ambitious sales targets and are expected to launch a large number of new and constructive EV models (from city suited to long range and powerful). Charging infrastructure, which is one of the major factors to drive EV adoption, is also picking up pace with many new companies entering this space. It has opened up new business models which enable companies to position themselves either as manufacturers or operators or as a payment gateway. The study gives us a detailed analysis of the current and future prospects of EV sales by model, by OEM, by type of vehicle, etc., till 2025. Also, it can be used to gain insight into how charging stations will develop and how companies design their strategies in establishing a profitable supply chain.



