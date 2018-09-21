Strategic Analysis of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance: Strong Synergies in the Purchasing, Engineering, and Manufacturing Spaces

DUBLIN, Sept. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Strategic Analysis of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2017, the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance sold an estimated 10.6 million passenger vehicles and light commercial vehicles (LCVs), making it the best-selling automotive group in the world. Such an achievement stems from the Alliance's commitment to driving maximum synergies, while enabling individual brands to retain their distinct identities and realise sustained revenue growth.

Renault sold more than 3.76 million vehicles in 2017, establishing a strong presence in emerging markets: Russia, India, Iran, Turkey, and Brazil. Nissan sold more than 5.8 million vehicles, while Mitsubishi (in which Nissan has a controlling stake) racked up sales of 1 million in vehicle, with China and the US being the largest markets for both companies.

Renault and Nissan have generated strong synergies over the years in the purchasing, engineering, and manufacturing spaces.

A. Purchasing: Since 2009, the Renault-Nissan Purchasing Organisation (RNPO) has been responsible for 100% of all Alliance purchases. The convergence of platform, powertrain, and component development has helped RNPO generate very high economies of scale for the Alliance.

B. Engineering: The joint development of a modular vehicle platform - the Common Module Family (CMF - is aimed at reducing manufacturing costs across the Alliance

C. Manufacturing: In emerging markets, such as Russia, India and Brazil, the Alliance has worked in unison to boost market penetration. In 2010, the first joint manufacturing facility was set up in India, to manufacture Renault, Nissan and Datsun vehicles.

D. LCV: Renault, which also manufactures for Fiat and Nissan, has a strong presence in the global van market, while Nissan has a light truck business unit. The LCV unit was spun off into a separate business unit in 2017, to grow LCV sales worldwide.



Research Highlights



Future of the Alliance: In September 2017, the Alliance announced its ambitious six-year plan. Highlights of the Alliance 2022 plan are:

9 million vehicles to share four platforms

Powertrain sharing to increase from 30% to 75%

12 pure electric models

40 vehicles with autonomous drive technology

Robo-vehicle ridehailing service operator

Key Conclusion



Renault, Nissan, and Mitsubishi have come together to form Alliance Ventures, a venture capital unit through which they intend to spend $1 billion in the next 5 years on innovative technology and new business models

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary



Executive Summary - Key Highlights

Sales Performance - Benchmarking

Executive Summary - Alliance 2022 Plan

Executive Summary - Common Module Family (CMF)

Executive Summary - Electrification Model Roadmap

Executive Summary - Autonomous Vehicle Rollout

Executive Summary - Global Manufacturing Footprint

Executive Summary - Current and Future Outlook



2. Research Scope and Methodology



Research Scope Aims and Objectives

Research Aims and Objectives

Key Questions this Study Will Answer

Vehicle Segment Definitions



3. Overview of the Alliance and its Brand Synergies



The Need for the Alliance

Alliance - Structure

Alliance - Organization

Alliance - Company Performance

Alliance 2022 Plan

Alliance - Synergies

Alliance - Challenges



4. Overview of Key Market Performance



Financial Performance Benchmarking

Sales Performance Benchmarking

Alliance Top Markets #1 - China

Alliance Top Markets #2 - US

Alliance Top Markets #3 - France

Alliance Top Markets #4 - Japan

Alliance Top Markets #5 - Russia

Alliance Performance in Emerging Nations



5. Product Portfolio Strategy



Model Line-up - Hatchbacks and Sedans

Model Line-up - SUVs, Wagon and Trucks

Best-performing Models - Renault

Best-performing Models - Nissan

Best-performing Models - Mitsubishi

Alliance Luxury Vehicle Brand - Infiniti

Alliance as a Pioneer of Advanced Technology - QX50

Performance Vehicles

Light Commercial Vehicles

Common Module Family(CMF)

CMF Platform-Model Evolution

Platform Future Strategy-CMF-B



6. Technology Strategy-Powertrain & Electrification



Powertrain Portfolio 2018

Powertrain Synergies and Future Models

Electrification 2018

Electrification-Battery Ecosystem

Electrification Technology Evolution

Electrification Model Roadmap

Electrification Partnership



7. Technology Strategy - Autonomous and Connected Technology



Autonomous Vehicles 2018

Future of Autonomous Technology

Autonomous Vehicle Rollout

Future of HMI in Autonomous Vehicles

Future of Connectivity

Advanced Technology Partnerships



8. Manufacturing Strategies



Global Manufacturing Footprint

Manufacturing Strategy - France and Japan

Manufacturing Strategy - North America

Manufacturing Strategy - South America

Manufacturing Strategy - Southeast Asia

Manufacturing Strategy - China

Manufacturing Strategy - Europe

Battery Manufacturing

Battery Reusability

Purchasing and Aftermarket Synergies

Impact of the Manufacturing Strategies on the Alliance



9. Daimler Strategic Cooperation



Daimler - Alliance Relationship

Advantages of the Daimler Partnership

Future of the Daimler Partnership-COMPAS

The Future of the Daimler Partnership



10. Retail Strategies



Current Retail Strategy

Future Brick-and-Mortar Retail Strategy

Online Retail Strategy

Impact of Retail Strategy on the Alliance



11. Financial Services Strategy



Financial Services Highlights

Future of Financial Services

RCI Bank Partners and Acquisitions

Other Financial Services

Alliance Ventures - Structure

Alliance Ventures - Comparison

Ionic Materials-Why Did RNM Invest in this Company?

The Impact of Start-ups on the Alliance



12. New Mobility Strategies



New Mobility Services - Current Scenario

Car Sharing Services - Key Markets

New Mobility Services - Partnerships

New Mobility Strategy - Future

The Impact of New Mobility Services on the Alliance



13. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action



Growth Opportunity for the Alliance

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth



14. Conclusions



The Last Word - 3 Big Predictions

Legal Disclaimer



15. Appendix

Appendix

Market Engineering Methodology

List of Exhibits

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9xbtk5/strategic?w=5

Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

