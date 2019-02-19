Strategic Data Marketing (SDM) and Northcoast Data Analytics merge into a dynamic company

RUTHERFORD, N.J., Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Strategic Data Marketing (SDM) and Northcoast Data Analytics announced today the merger of their business operations to service the dental industry as a stronger, unified, one-stop source for all dental marketing, sales, and research data. The two companies, each with varying industry data expertise, will now offer an expanded portfolio of services in the areas of quantitative and qualitative market research. The merged company will operate under "SDM Northcoast, LLC", with principal place of business at 301 Route 17 North, Suite 701, Rutherford, New Jersey 07070. Ed Snyder, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Northcoast Data Analytics, will serve as Chief Executive Officer of the combined company and will be a member of the Board of Directors. Paul Seid, President of SDM will also serve on the Board of Directors for the combined company.

Paul Seid, President of SDM said, "I could not be more excited about our merger with Northcoast Data Analytics. Ed Snyder's distinctive background, and vast working knowledge as a seasoned dental market research analyst, combined with his established business relationships in the dental industry will be a tremendous asset to our customers."

Ed Snyder said, "I'm very excited to lead SDM Northcoast into the future and to play an active role in helping our dental customers accelerate their growth rates. Paul Seid has spent 25 years building SDM into the bellwether for dental market data. I'm excited to build on that strong foundation and further improve the products and services for our customers."

The SDM Northcoast merger agreement has been finalized. Financial terms have not been disclosed.

About Strategic Data Marketing

SDM was established in 1994, and has serviced the dental industries in the US, Canada, and the United Kingdom, as the foremost provider of qualitative and quantitative research services. The company is primarily recognized for its publication of dental market share trends (DPMSS) for thousands of products. The reports are amassed from the contributed monthly retail sales data of many dental supply distributors. Our objective is to help our clients understand the needs and purchasing decisions of dentists, their primary customers.

About Northcoast Data Analytics

Northcoast Data Analytics launched in July 2018 as a provider of qualitative and quantitative data for the dental industry. Snyder has more than 25 years of experience in the dental industry as an institutional equity research analyst and has served as a Principal, Managing Director, and Senior Equity Research Analyst at Northcoast Research. Snyder has been ranked as a 5-star institutional equity analyst by Zacks, and in 2016 he was awarded the Thomson Reuters Analyst Award as the #1 Earnings Estimator in the Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. Incisal Edge also named Ed Snyder as one of The 32 Most Influential People in Dentistry in 2017 and 2018.

