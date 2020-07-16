Strategic Gaming Management, LLC chooses Table Trac's CasinoTrac system

MINNETONKA, Minn., July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Strategic Gaming Management, LLC of Lovelock Nevada has contracted with Table Trac, Inc. (OTCQX: TBTC) to replace their existing online slot system with the CasinoTrac system. The Big Wheel Casino joins the growing number of Nevada casinos that have chosen Table Trac's casino management system.

The Big Wheel Casino was the first casino in Lovelock, NV to offer a Players Club with Free Play Rewards. The CasinoTrac system will provide the Big Wheel Casino with new exciting ways to win and receive extra rewards.

Chad Hoehne, President of Table Trac, Inc. stated, "I am very pleased to welcome the Big Wheel Casino to our group of satisfied customers whose trust we greatly value. Our number one goal is to make our system easy to use, easy to train and easy to own, with our full commitment to service and value."

About Table Trac, Inc.

Founded in 1995, Table Trac, Inc. designs, develops and sells casino information and management systems. The company has over 150 systems installed in North, South, and Central America, as well as in Australia and the Caribbean. More information is available at http://www.tabletrac.com/.

