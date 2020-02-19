Strategic IC Achieves Gold Tier Accreditation for its Intent-Driven ABM Programmes

Mr Embling continued: "Both companies have invested heavily in the relationship and this is reflected in this significant milestone for Strategic IC. The gold tier accreditation displays the value that we as an ABM agency provide to our clients where data (and buyer intent data in particular) is at the heart of all our client campaigns driving accelerated pipeline and revenue growth."

Jon Clark , CEO of Cyance , added: "Strategic IC works with some amazing clients and delivers truly remarkable results. Throughout the accreditation process, the Strategic IC team were able to demonstrate how they deployed intent data at every stage of their ABM programmes - from planning to account selection to prioritisation to content creation and campaign execution to deliver highly targeted campaigns yielding fantastic results."

About Cyance

Cyance helps businesses transform their data, predict buying behaviour and accelerate their sales and marketing ROI. Powered by its next generation machine-learning technology and unrivalled ecosystem of global data sources.

Cyance's pioneering Behaviour Based Marketing Technology platform 'Nexus' detects the digital footprints that businesses are leaving online. By tracking this online behaviour from 150 million+ global organisations, Nexus helps organisations pinpoint which businesses are in an active buying journey and what makes their customers, prospects and competitors tick, with laser precision. Behaviour Based Marketing (BBM) enables B2B marketers to deliver highly-targeted and highly-intuitive marketing by creating good fit audiences that demonstrate the right type of buying behaviour. For more information: cyance.com

About Strategic IC

At Strategic IC, we come to work each day to solve the biggest problem in sales and marketing. Who is actively in-market for your products and services? There is a proliferation of brands competing for the same customers making it much more difficult to cut through the noise. Sales teams get bigger and bigger but are yet less and less effective as buyer behaviour has changed beyond all recognition. Marketing budgets and technology innovation continue to grow apace but real ROI is hard to measure as the buyer journey now resembles a maze rather than a linear path to conversion.

Our mission at Strategic IC is to enable B2B enterprise and mid-market technology brands to accelerate their growth by identifying and engaging with accounts actively in-market for their products and services via our range of Account-based Marketing programmes and associated services. Let's talk: strategicabm.com

