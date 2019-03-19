Strategic Initiatives Propel Community Brands to New Milestones in 2018

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Brands, the leading provider of cloud-based software and payment solutions for associations, nonprofits, schools and faith-based organizations, today announced that it surpassed the 100,000 customer milestone in 2018. Fueled by new product introductions and the successful completion of several operational initiatives and acquisitions, the company added between eight hundred and one thousand new customers each month, on average, and grew earnings by more than 20 percent year over year.

As Community Brands launched new products and entered adjacent markets, the company continued to sign a significant number of customers across each line of business. Core, cloud-based, membership management systems grew double-digits, and dollars raised through the company's event fundraising platforms grew 24 percent. The company continues to capitalize on a market shift to electronic giving and fundraising; it is also benefiting from continued adoption of mobile tools by members, donors, and student families.

"Community Brands has invested in an industry whose technology needs have been fragmented or underserved, and customers now have more options and capabilities to choose from," shared Jean-Paul (JP) Guilbault, President and CEO of Community Brands. "By serving the needs of member-based organizations with integrated, end-to-end solutions, we are adding back what has been missing for so long. That approach has been well-received, and the prior year was a success for our customers, our partners, and our company overall. We are helping organizations achieve social good goals and realize far greater potential in a digital world, and there is still more to come."

As of year-end 2018, Community Brands:

Has more than 2,500 employees worldwide

Serves more than 100,000 customers and partners

Reaches over 100 million members

Throughout 2018, Community Brands strengthened its eight product families – management systems, fund accounting, fundraising and mobile auctions, learning management, careers, giving and payments, screening and background checks and event management – and helped clients meet the rapidly-evolving needs of member-based communities. Several of the company's products were awarded by groups or ceremonies, including CPA Practice Advisor, Talented Learning LMS Awards and the Brandon Hall Group Excellence in Technology Awards. These integrated solutions are helping organizations improve operations, increase engagement and enable commerce.

Learn more about Community Brands and its Association Solutions, Nonprofit Solutions, K-12 Solutions and Faith-based Solutions.

About Community Brands

Community Brands is the leading provider of cloud-based software and payment solutions to associations, nonprofits, K-12 schools and faith-based groups. Through innovation and technology, the company empowers more than 100,000 clients and partners to succeed faster, grow stronger and achieve social good. Organizations adopt Community Brands software to manage memberships, career centers, learning, accounting, mobile giving, peer-to-peer fundraising, donations, admissions, enrollments and events. Using these engagement platforms, customers of all sizes create meaningful and lasting experiences for their members, donors, volunteers and families. Headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida, USA, Community Brands serves the social good community in nearly 40 countries. To learn more, visit communitybrands.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

