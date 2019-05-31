Strategic IP Planning Seminar: Utilising a Structured and Rationalised IP Strategy Toolbox (London, United Kingdom - September 24-26, 2019)

DUBLIN, May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Strategic IP Planning - A Step by Step Practical Guide to Strategic IP Planning" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Topics covered at this seminar include step by step practical guide to Strategic IP Planning, utilising a structured and rationalised IP strategy toolbox, competitive IP Analysis and market positioning. IP SWOT, align IP with R&D and business goals, performance benchmarking, measures and KPIs. IP planning as part of your daily role, presenting your plan persuasively.

Topics covered at this seminar:

Step-by-step practical guide to strategic IP planning

Utilising a structured and rationalised IP strategy toolbox

Competitive IP analysis: market positioning

IP SWOT: align IP with R&D and business goals

Performance: benchmarking, measures and KPIs

Defining and prioritising an IP roadmap

IP planning as part of your daily role: presenting your plan persuasively

Attendees will have access to some materials prior to the seminar (see documentation paragraph below). Approximately two hours will be required to read through and prepare for this seminar

Documentation

Pre-reading: contains all cases plus facts and data used during examples given by speakers and during teamwork assignments

Theory book: contains all the models and frameworks learned during the seminar lectures

Practice book: contains all the practical information needed to apply the cases to the frameworks during the teamwork assignments

Post-reading: contains all the speaker feedback provided after teamwork assignments, plus extra insights and guidelines to best apply the frameworks to your own environment

Why you should attend

Receive practical IP strategy advice from our expert

Learn how to use a step-by-step guide and toolkit' to set up a successful strategic IP plan

Take away practical tips and methodologies that can be used to align your IP with R&D and business goals

Benefit from highly interactive sessions including case studies, real-life examples and business simulation

Self-assessment included: access to an online survey to benchmark your (client's) company readiness regarding IP strategy (optional, included within the seminar fee)

Who Should Attend:



IP Managers/Professionals (in-house and private practice)

Non-IP Professionals (R&D Managers)

Directors and Business Managers

Agenda:



Programme Day One



Introduction and ice-breaker



IP strategy toolbox: theory

Learn the Matrix of IP Strategy Options'

Link to IA management and innovation

IP strategy toolbox: theory continued

Apply to real-life cases during teamwork assignments

Group discussion and feedback

IP strategy-making: introduction

The who-what-how of strategic IP planning

Introduction to case study - Renewable Energy'

Introduction to the 5-step methodology (DIPS)

Step 1: vision setting

Define/refine the vision to link IP and business

Recourse to the matrix as a dashboard

Teamwork and group discussion

Step 2: IP competition analysis

Revisit the matrix through the competition landscape

IP mapping techniques (mapping, landscaping)

Analysis of patent data (lifecycle, competition etc)

Teamwork and group discussion

Programme Day Two



Step 3: IP SWOT development

Gap analysis using the matrix: compare business vision to current own IP

High-level audit: methods to assess and rank a company's portfolio

Derive actions to bridge current/desired IP position

Teamwork and group discussion

Step 4: IP performance benchmarking and reporting

Estimate budget needs for R&D and IP

Define IP KPIs to report future success

Prioritise actions to define an IP roadmap

Review different scenarios

Teamwork and group discussion

Step 5: The strategic plan - the outline

Integrate outputs of steps 1-4 into a practical, rationalised plan

Positioning, actions and measurement

Differentiate core v non-core activity for higher performance

Getting buy-in from management for your strategic IP plan

Introduction about persuading and convincing management

Prepare your team's IP plan presentation to management

Prepare your team's IP plan presentation to management continued..



Present your plan to management

Group discussion: peer evaluation (online) and feedback

From case to reality

Re-apply the 5-step methodology (DIPS) to real life

Success factors and key challenges

Organisational aspects

Programme Day Three

Reapply DIPS: lessons learned from others, plus how to cope with complexity in situations and explore flexibility in DIPS solution

Identify generic situations

Reflect on how to solve these situations using DIPS (teamwork)

Present solutions and group discussion

The gradual approach

Reapplying (parts of) DIPS methodology to two real-life scenarios

Case 1: advise on portfolio development for a growing SME or a growing business unit

Case 2: large portfolio in an established business

Brief introduction to DIPS Online to learn how to handle a large number of strategy projects

Introduction to corporate planning where more than one product or business unit is involved

Corporate IP planning - practical case study session

Revisiting the 5-step methodology (DIPS): bottom-up, collegial approach

Teamwork: revisiting the case study with extra product lines: consolidate first, SWOT analysis (extended) and making a corporate plan

Further implementation issues toward change

Final questions and recommendations

Speakers:



Arnaud Gasnier

CEO

Patentopolis BV



Dr Arnaud Gasnier is CEO and Founder of Patentopolis BV. He has practiced globally in various IP (patents, trademarks) departments and in various roles (Patent Attorney, Licensing Associate, Portfolio Manager, Associate General Counsel, Assistant Director) since 1997, e.g. for Swatch, Philips, adidas and Dutch contract research organization TNO.



He is the author of The Patenting Paradox and recently contributed to the last edition of The Handbook of the European IP Management.



He attended the Executive MBA program at London Business School in 2014-2015.



