Strategic Legacy Investment Group, Inc. & Subsidiaries Announces Ribbon Cutting Ceremony To Celebrate The Grand Opening Of Legacy Knowlton Luxury Apartment Development In Ladera Heights/Westchester

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Strategic Legacy Investment Group, Inc. & Subsidiaries (SLIG), the Los Angeles-based real estate investment and development firm, announces the exclusive ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the grand opening of the luxurious residential development in the Ladera Heights/Westchester neighborhood, near Los Angeles International Airport. The ceremony will be held exclusively for the investors of the project and their families and friends. The 36-unit project, Legacy Knowlton, is located at 6944 Knowlton Place, just south of Centinela Avenue and La Cienega Blvd. The Ribbon Cutting ceremony will be held on Sunday, February 24th. The ceremony will also commemorate the life of Aida Barcega, Claudia Garcia and David Esaghian, investors of the project in which the west wing of the development will be dedicated to Aida Bercega and the east wing will be dedicated to Claudia Garcia.

The 45,000 square foot building features a striking contemporary design with three floors of residential homes over a single parking level providing 60 spaces. The development consists of a unit mix of 9 one-bedrooms, 21 two-bedrooms and 6 three-bedrooms of which a portion of these are allocated to low-income housing. These residences range in size from approx. 750 square feet to approx. 1,500 square feet. This site originally consisted of three houses and will now serve over 60 people.

Speaking about the site and the location, Abraham Mehrian, President of SLIG, said, "We chose this site because we saw this neighborhood as being underserved when it comes to new, high-end residential developments. This market needed these types of residences with theses amenities and finishes which have not been seen in this community before, and we are extremely proud to be filling that need. We think this development will pave the way for many more like it to follow."

This pet friendly development boasts an array of desirable amenities, such as a luxurious rooftop BBQ lounge, a rooftop fire pit, dog park, private lounge area, jacuzzi spa, fitness center and lush landscaping throughout the property. Along with an onsite property manager, Strategic Legacy Management Corp., a subsidiary of SLIG, will be professionally marketing and leasing the property.

Legacy Knowlton is located close to LAX and the 405 Freeway. It is also near the highly desirable El Segundo and Silicon Beach areas.

The building was finished by award winning interior architect, Sanna Pollanen, from The Interior Studio. Overseeing the project for SLIG are Emanuel Sabet, Senior Project Manager and Sean Baghdasian, Assistant Project Manager. Michael Sabet served as the project coordinator.

The total estimated project value for Legacy Knowlton is $18,850,000 of which 39% of this project was funded by individual investors through their IRAs, 401Ks and other retirement plans.

CONTACT: David Ara, dara@slinvestmentgroup.com, www.slinvestmentgroup.com

SOURCE Strategic Legacy Investment Group, Inc. & Subsidiaries

Related Links

http://www.slinvestmentgroup.com

