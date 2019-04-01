Strategic Marketing and Communication Expert Kohler Joins Lumentus as Senior Partner; Veteran Firm Executive Beltran Promoted to Managing Partner

Kohler began her professional career as a metals trader and later moved into institutional investment advisory and marketing roles inside major firms such as Lazard Asset Management and Prudential Financial. More recently she was a managing director at Addison, leading the Financial Marketing practice and comes to Lumentus from Brand Taxi, where she had been Managing Director and Chief Marketing Strategist.

"I am thrilled to join such a forward-facing, cutting-edge communications firm as Lumentus," Kohler said. "My experience in financial marketing, brand building and sophisticated strategic communications all play well into the range of services Lumentus provides its clients. Its digital prowess and competence in earned, paid and social media make it a perfect environment to provide clients innovative communications solutions."

Kohler, who worked with brands ranging from Bank of America and Goldman Sachs to Blackstone and American Express, attended the London School of Economics and Political Science, and has held a series of Financial Industry Regulatory Authority licenses, providing her deep expertise in financial services.

Beltran built his reputation while working with an array of industry-leading companies and some of the world's most recognized brands, including Advil Cold & Sinus, Cemex, The Coca-Cola Company, Colgate-Palmolive, LG Appliances, TechnipFMC, UBS and the U.S. Postal Service.

Beltran is also distinguished for his life science and related healthcare experience that includes AstraZeneca, Precision Medicine Group, Premier Research, Quest Diagnostics, Remarque Systems, Stevanato Group, Transitions Lenses, Weill Cornell Medicine, and WellPoint, Inc.

Throughout his career, Beltran has led the development of numerous award-winning advertising and marketing programs, including ones honored with Effie, Sabre and Mercury awards.

At Lumentus, Beltran relies on his broad cross-industry experience to provide strategic counsel and direction around "paid" and integrated marketing engagements. He also established and leads the agency's life sciences practice.

Beltran previously served as chief operating officer and managing director of Burson Cohn & Wolfe's legendary Marsteller group, later rebranded as Proof Integrated Communications, where he led the agency's Advertising, Design and Events/Production groups. Rob began his career with Young & Rubicam Advertising.

"All of us at Lumentus are thrilled to have Kathy aboard and Rob's elevation is well-deserved recognition of his contributions and commitment to Lumentus and reflects his extraordinary professionalism and client loyalty," said Laurence Moskowitz, Lumentus chief executive and managing partner. With professionals like Kathy and Rob, Lumentus offers truly world-class capabilities to its clients that range from financial services to life sciences and not-for-profit organizations.

About Lumentus

Lumentus is a strategic communications consulting firm based in New York that helps its clients manage their brands, protect their reputations and improve their perceptions across target and stakeholder audiences. The firm's principals are leading practitioners in the areas of corporate communications, public relations and public affairs, digital reputation management, social media, advertising and branding.

