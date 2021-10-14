Strategic Materials, Inc. Names Sherry D. Williams As Chief Compliance Officer

North America's largest glass recycler, SMI, today announced Sherry D. Williams as chief compliance officer. Tweet this

"I am honored to be named SMI's chief compliance officer and pleased to be a part of this talented leadership team," said Williams. "I look forward to further implementing my vast domestic and international compliance knowledge to facilitate meaningful process improvement strategies."



Before joining the company in January 2021, Williams previously served as vice president, deputy general counsel and global chief compliance and ethics officer for Jabil (NYSE: JBL), an American worldwide manufacturing services company, and as senior vice president and chief ethics and compliance officer for Halliburton Company, one of the world's largest oilfield service companies.

Williams graduated from the University of Oklahoma and earned her J.D. from the University of Miami School of Law. When stepping away from legal duties, she serves on the Board of Directors for several non-profit organizations, including Brown Girls Do Ballet, which promotes diversity in the arts by providing annual scholarships, a mentor network and community programs to empower young girls.

About SMI

With a 125-year history, SMI is North America's most comprehensive glass recycler, with nearly 50 locations in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company continues to be focused on passionate advocacy, operational excellence, and collaborative partnership. SMI is a trusted partner to cleaner, more efficient glass production, providing customers and suppliers with economical and environmentally viable products and solutions for reuse of waste streams. For more information visit www.smi.com

