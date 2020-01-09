Strategic New Powersports Partnership

DALLAS, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Starwood Motors® and Outdoor Powersports are excited to announce that Starwood Motors® will be entering the powersports market through an investment in Outdoor Powersports. Starwood Motors® brings its established brand presence as the premier outdoor customization brand specializing in Jeeps and trucks to the side-by-side world. Both brands share the "From the ground up" philosophy and the love of being outside that led them to be leaders in their fields. "We say 'ride your lifestyle' because we do it. We want the best machines, the best rides and the best people - and we will never settle for less," Clint Stoffels of Outdoor Powersports says when asked why join with Starwood Motors®.

The first visible effect of the new relationship will be Cross Bar Offroad Park. Cross Bar Offroad Park is 6,500 acres of the Arbuckle Mountains filled with rocky terrain, native wildlife, rivers, camping accommodations and more than 100 miles of trails for riders of every experience level, from first timers to those who want to see firsthand what their custom built Starwood Motors® machine can do.

Only exciting and adrenaline packed adventures can come from this partnership forged in performance. Learn more https://www.customizeyouradventure.com/

About Outdoor Powersports:

Outdoor Powersports is an authorized dealer of Honda, Kawasaki, Polaris, Yamaha, Can-Am, and Sea-Doo with locations is Gainesville, TX, Sherman, TX and Ardmore, OK. We proudly carry a large selection of new and pre-owned inventory. Learn more about Outdoor Powersports at www.OutdoorPowersportsUSA.com .

About Starwood Motors®:

Inspired by a core philosophy of beautiful design, state-of-the-art technology, and top-of-the-line performance, Starwood Motors® builds the most sophisticated, rugged and elegant Jeep Wrangler conversions on the road today. Dedicated to excellence and exceptional customer service, Starwood Motors® one-of-a-kind services are offered to buyers all over the world, from Dallas to Dubai.

Learn more about Starwood Motors® at www.StarwoodMotors.com .

About Cross Bar Offroad Park:

Located just outside of Davis, Ok, Cross Bar Offroad Park is 6,500 acres of unparalleled terrain in the Arbuckle Mountains. The long standing riding park has been revitalized with new trails, camping opportunities and new features to accommodate riders of all skill levels and those visitors who simply want to take in the legendary views. If you're looking for an endorsement, Cross Bar Offroad Park is where we go to ride. See what the Arbuckles have to offer and start your offroad adventure at www.rideyourlifestyle.com .

Contact:

Gregory Schlaff

214-367-5400



SOURCE Starwood Motors

