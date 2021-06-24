Strategic Partnership: Learning Tree and APMG Introduce First-Ever Federal Technology Business Management Certification

HERNDON, Va., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Learning Tree International announced a new partnership with APMG International to offer the first to market course and certification in Technology Business Management (TBM) for the Federal Government. Authored by Learning Tree, the course deals with the practical implementation of TBM requirements and the integration of a TBM framework into the organization. In addition, the course content is consistent with the OMB mandate, intended for implementation by the start of Fiscal Year 20221.

Relevant to Federal Technology Managers and their private-sector counterparts, this industry certification will give the next wave of CIOs, IT leaders, and finance managers a competitive advantage with the tools and credentials needed to shape behavior and reduce costs for their organizations. It's also the first course of its kind to be specifically designed to meet Federal Government TBM implementation challenges and is accredited by a leading certification body, APMG International.

"Most organizations don't enjoy discussing compliance and reporting initiatives," said Richard Pharro, APMG's CEO. "However, compliance with White House circulars is a real thing. The OMB TBM mandate is a real thing. And progressing ahead with successful adoption of TBM integration requires an investment in both knowledge and experience."

While the certification partnership may be new, APMG and Learning Tree share a long-standing relationship in working with industry leaders, global corporations, and government agencies. "As with many of the APMG Certifications we offer, we're here to support the emerging needs of IT execs, CIOs, and other C-suite executives," said David Brown, Learning Tree's CEO. "As a first mover on advancing learning impact with certified credentials, Learning Tree is well-positioned to help the U.S. Government get practical results that move beyond the check-the-box mentality and into repeatable responsible investment decisions. It's all about giving people the right skills and processes to guide them."

To help leaders accelerate their TBM implementation plans, Learning Tree will host a live stream event "Preparing Your People, Process and Organization for TBM Implementation Success" on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, from 9am – 10am EDT. Register to join the panel discussion via YouTube and LinkedIn Live Streams on the Learning Tree and APMG channels.

Featured Event Panelists:

Antonio "Toney" Mitchell, Director, Business Management Office & Certified TBM Executive at U.S. Small Business Administration

Partner & CEO at Mason Harriman Group Thomas "Tom" Boyce, TBM for the Federal Government Course Author & Instructor at Learning Tree International

