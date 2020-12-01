Strategic partnership: viGlobal and Symplicity join forces to streamline law student recruitment

TORONTO, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - viGlobal, a leader in end-to-end talent management software, today announced a new partnership with Symplicity, the global leader in student employability. The partnership will allow viGlobal's law firm clients to connect with Symplicity's career center clients, creating a seamless student recruitment and hiring experience.

viGlobal has close to 500 law firm clients, including 95% of the Am Law 100, the largest firms in the U.S. Symplicity has coverage of more than 200 U.S. law schools, which includes 100% of the country's top law schools. The tight partnership between viGlobal and Symplicity will create additional value to the law firms and schools that the two companies serve.

"I can see that this partnership brings so much value to everyone involved in the on-campus recruiting process. The connection between viGlobal's platform, which supports the law firms, and Symplicity's system, which supports the law schools, makes it easier for students to apply for opportunities and for us to organize interviews," said Cindy Hasson, Managing Director, Acquisition & Enrichment at Paul Hastings LLP. "I can't wait to try out this new capability to improve efficiency and effectiveness of the process."

The recruitment partnership includes:

A technical integration between law school career services and law firm recruitment

Automated On-Campus Interview (OCI) scheduling for law students and law firms, with built-in interview feedback and job offer capability

Full remote support for every part of virtual recruitment, including interview management, interview evaluations and feedback, and video interviewing

How the partnership helps law students, law schools and law firms:

Law students: A fluid job search experience, from identifying firms and scheduling interviews with them right through to the offer stage

Law school career services: Connects students and firms for efficient interview scheduling, high-volume on-campus interviewing, and successful job placements

Law firms: A one-stop shop for identifying priority law schools and recruiting law students; ideal for summer associate programs and full-time hiring

"Our law firm clients are very interested in making sure that there is a seamless integration among our applicant tracking system and the law schools and students. We're excited to give the firms exactly what they're looking for," said Andrew Talpash, viGlobal's President & CEO. "This is the beginning of a long-term partnership that we look forward to building out over time, with the goal of making student recruitment easy and seamless."

"As Symplicity continues to expand its offerings to more employers, viGlobal was a natural fit," said Symplicity CEO Matthew Small. "By partnering with viGlobal, we both aim to create a much better, streamlined recruiting experience for law school students and firms by having a seamless integration of data."

The integration will be available by January 2021.

