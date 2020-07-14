Strategic Planning For Post-Disruption Recovery & Sustainability: July 16 Web Briefing Announced By OPEN MINDS

GETTYSBURG, Pa., July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 16 at 1:00 pm EDT, OPEN MINDS will host the web briefing, Strategic Planning For Post-Disruption Recovery & Sustainability, for executives of health and human service organizations. Led by OPEN MINDS Senior Associate Joe Naughton-Travers, Ed.M., the web briefing will take a deep dive into the essential components for successful strategic planning in periods of market disruption.

"In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, executive teams must balance short-term survival with long-term planning—while this certainly isn't an easy task (even in a stable market), it's not impossible," said OPEN MINDS Chief Executive Officer Monica E. Oss. "Now is the time for health and human service executive teams to reassess their strategy with a best practice planning model—a sound strategic plan is realistic, metrics-based, and leverages a number of tactics to move from strategy to execution."

In the web briefing, Mr. Naughton-Travers will take attendees through the OPEN MINDS field-tested, 10-step approach to strategic planning, including:

Defining mission, vision, and objectives Assessing service line portfolio—programs, revenue, consumers, payer mix, margins Identifying key competitors and mapping out best- and worst-case scenarios Creating key payer profiles Establishing organizational performance metrics Understanding strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats Gathering stakeholder perspectives Developing key strategic initiatives—the options and the priorities Selecting a set of key strategies for the most likely market scenario Developing high-level tactics and timelines for key strategies

The July 16 web briefing is offered as part of The OPEN MINDS Executive Blueprint For Crisis Recovery, designed to help executive teams navigate the business, organizational, operational, and culture changes of a market in turbulence during (and after) the COVID-19 crisis. Each 60-minute briefing outlines a strategic approach for recovering from the crisis and developing a plan for organizational sustainability. OPEN MINDS experts are on the line to answer questions and provide real-time technical assistance.

About OPEN MINDS

OPEN MINDS is an award-winning information source, executive education provider, and business solutions firm specializing in health and human services for people with chronic conditions and complex support needs. For thirty years, we've helped organizations implement the transformational business practices they need to succeed in an evolving market with new reimbursement, competition, policies, and regulations. Learn more at www.openminds.com.

